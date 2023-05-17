LAKE CITY — Lake City picked up a pair of Highland Conference baseball victories on Tuesday, May 16, sweeping Roscommon 6-5 and 14-7.
Lake City coach Will Eubank liked what he saw from his troops, and especially how his team kept its foot on the gas even after winning the close opener.
It was Jase Goodrich earning the “W” for the Trojans in game one with another solid showing on the bump. Jase allowed one earned runs on five hits and he struck out five.
Goodrich also helped his own cause with an RBI single. Tyler Atkins stroked a pair of hits, including a timely RBI single. Ethan Goodrich clubbed an RBI double and Brody Gothard banged out an RBI triple among his two hits. Cole McGiness cracked a double while Thomas Bisballe and Asheton Mathison each knocked in a run.
It was Cole McGiness getting the nod in game two and getting the win with 3.1 innings of work. He permitted five hits and four earned runs.
Cole was also on a roll with the bat in his hands, connecting for a two-run double and a sacrifice fly. Job Rogers registered a two-run double as well. Brody blistered two more hits and knocked in another run and Tyler Atkins tagged two more hits with another RBI.
ON SATURDAY, May 13, Lake City hosted its own invitational, advancing to the finals with a 6-3 victory over Whittemore-Prescott before falling to Reed City 14-1 in the title game.
Brody was on the bump in the opener and pitched well, permitting two earned runs with five K’s in 4.1 innings of effective work.
Brody also bashed three hits with an RBI to help his own cause. Atkins added an RBI hit. McGiness muscled out a triple and Jase Goodrich generated an RBI double. Ethan Dulzo drilled an RBI single and Job Rogers also recorded a hit.
In the title game with Reed City, Tyler Atkins rang up Lake City’s lone hit. Rogers started for the Trojans.
Lake City travels to Beal City this Friday, May 19, and travels to McBain for the final Highland Conference contest of the season on Tuesday, May 23.
