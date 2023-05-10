LEROY – It was a clean sweep for the Lake City boys and girls track teams on Monday at Pine River. The Trojans competed in a Highland double-dual meet with the host Bucks and Evart. In the boys’ meet, Lake City defeated Pine River 102-58 and Evart 132-24. On the girls’ side, Lake City won by scores of 90-73 over Pine River and 122-26 over Evart.
IN THE BOYS’ MEET, it was Enzo Ramalho turning up the heat in the distance races for Lake City. Enzo shaved time like a barber, winning the 800 run (2:08.61) and the 1600 run (4:54.66) and taking second in the 3200 run (11:27.64). Enzo also teamed with Marcus Booms, Caiden Helsel and Peter Maddox for second in the 3200 relay (9:41.42).
Senior Dayne “The Train” Blair led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 dash with his winning time of 11.30 seconds with Tyler Brown (11.73) and Tavin Miller (12.23) close behind and teammate Raphael Salina (12.6) in fifth. Tavin, who is just a freshman, also took second in the 200 dash (24.94).
Dayne, Tyler and Tavin teamed with Brody Gothard to take first in the 400 relay (48.66). Dayne, Tyler, and Tavin also teamed with Marcus Booms to take first in the 1600 relay (4:01.08).
It was also a 1-2-3 sweep in the 110 high hurdles for Kyle Doe (19.72), Tristen Horsley (20.94) and freshman Adrian Schichtel (21.81). Kyle was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (49.31) with Tristen (20.04) third and Adrian (50.75) fourth.
Rowland Ball registered a distance of 44 feet, 2 inches to take first in the shot put with Brody as runner-up (35-3.75). Rowland also took second in the discus (114-2) with Adrian Schichtel (106-3) third with a personal-best heave, and freshman Cash Bridson fourth (102-11.25).
Sean Fox was tops in the pole vault (10-6) with Robbie Root (10-0) second for the Trojans and Tyler Brown got around in the long jump, landing 18 feet, 3.5 inches for first in that event. Schichtel was third in the high jump (5-2).
IN THE GIRLS’ MEET, Sadie Larson was super once again for Lake City, earning three firsts on the day. Sadie topped the field in the 100 hurdles (1:01.00) with Rylee Cohoon (1:02.00) a blink behind in second place. Sadie was first in the 300 hurdles (53.53) with Rylee third (54.80).
Sadie also teamed with Amelia Neal, Lauren Booms, and Rylee for first in the 800 relay (1:57.0).
Megan Gottschall was also part of three firsts in the meet. Megan motored to first in the 1600 run (6:24.13) with Emma Roe (6:30.30) and Hayleigh Vandertuig (6:32.72) close behind for a 1-2-3 sweep; Megan motored to first in the 3200 run (14:34.06) with Roe close behind (14:35.26) as runner-up; and Megan teamed with Addison Seger, Anna Ponce, and Brooklyn Drexler for first in the 3200 relay (11:08.69).
Addison added a first-place time in the 800 run (2:49.88) with Brooklyn third (3:02.02). Kaitlin Kendall cruised to second in the 400 dash (1:09.71) with Brooklyn third (1:10.55).
Kaitlin and Brooklyn also teamed with Lauren Booms and Emma Nickerson for first in the 1600 relay (4:37.62).
Mackenzie Bisballe made first in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-0, with Kaylee Keenan taking second (4-4). Lauren Booms launched herself over the pole vault bar at 8 feet to take second in that event with Kaylee third (7-6) and Emma Nickerson fourth (7-6).
Mackenzie earned third in the discus (76-11) with Olivia Hutchinson fourth (69-1) with a personal-best distance.
Lake City hosts a rescheduled Highland double-dual meet with Beal City and McBain this Friday, May 12. The Trojans are also home for a league double-dual meet on Monday, May 15, with Roscommon and Houghton Lake.
