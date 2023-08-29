MOUNT PLEASANT — The Lake City girls rebounded from a so-so performance on the home floor on Thursday to capture the trophy on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Invitational. Lake City posted a 5-0-1 mark on the day, including a come-from-behind victory over Lansing Catholic in the finals, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5.
In pool play, the Trojans split with Alma 21-25, 25-8, beat Oscoda 25-19, 25-14, beat Roscommon 25-17, 25-13, and beat Beal City 27-25, 25-23. Lake City then swept Fowler 25-7, 25-18 in the semifinals.
“We came out like Thursday with the same slow play against Alma but we finally settled in and began to play as a team again,” noted coach Amber Besko.
“Credit to our bench, which kept us up even at our worst times. These girls continue to impress me with their determination to continually fight to get a win.”
The Bis-Bash Cousins continue to cast a long shadow for the Trojans. Mackenzie Bisballe belted out 42 kills on the day with 14 blocks and when she wasn’t launching lethal missiles, she was distributing the goods, acquiring 45 assists. She also earned a whopping 58 digs.
Alie Bisballe also elevated her game, recording 45 kills with 19 blocks and 36 digs, and she also put up good numbers as a setter, earning 43 assists. Caleigh Schneider cracked four kills with four blocks and a dozen digs and lethal lefty Hannah “H-Vac” Vasicek belted eight kills with three blocks and also cleaned the floor with efficiency, earning 52 digs on the day.
Hannah Hern brought the burn with her to the firing line too, adding eight kills with 40 digs. Zoe Butkovich banged out three kills with four blocks and 37 digs. Hannah Allen earned four digs and libero Hailey Hamel covered the back row like carpeting, accumulating 28 digs.
ON THURSDAY, Aug. 24, the Trojans earned three home victories in a quad match, defeating Boye City 25-18, 28-26, Pine River 25-12, 25-11, and Mancelona 25-13, 25-15.
Lake City needed to rally in both of the sets with Boyne City but did so. Coach Besko was not overly pleased with the Trojans’ sometimes roller-coaster play but liked that the girls finished strong especially in the sweep of a pretty good Boyne City team.
Alie (13) and Mackenzie (11) each earned double-digit kills on the night. Alie also secured 12 digs and Mackenzie made 24 digs. Hannah Hern had a good night, recording six kills and covering the floor like a fresh coat of wax while accumulating a team-high 31 digs. Hannah also showed up strongly at the service stripe, making timely runs in both of the Boyne City sets. Lefty Hannah “H-Vac” Vasicek also helped the cause, securing three kills and 17 digs and she also had two timely runs at the service stripe against Boyne City.
Zoe accounted for three kills with nine digs and Caleigh Schneider earned five digs. Libero Hailey Hamel recorded 21 digs.
Lake City (14-0-1) vies in the Traverse City Central Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.