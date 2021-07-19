The Lake City Women’s Club (LCWC) is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization. With over 100,000 members strong, GFWC members are united in their dedication to volunteer community service and devoted to creating a positive change in their communities.
The July meeting celebrated with four new members joining the group. New member initiation included a candlelit ceremony. New members include: Mary Loveless, Joni Rainbolt, Janis Ransom and Nancy Schade. These newest members were welcomed and have already been a wonderful addition to the membership.
Club members have been busy planning for Saturday, July 31st, when LCWC will host their biggest fundraiser at the Missaukee Golf Course. Proceeds from the golf outing are directed to local agencies and groups that assist local families and enhance community well-being.
LCWC members may have a heart for service but they also enjoy meeting for social outings. Members recently gathered to paint welcome signs for their homes and a trip to a lavender farm is being planned. Each meeting offers a short program and participation about diverse topics such as chair yoga or a quilting technique.
New members are always welcome. Our next meeting is August 12th at the Lake City Miniature Golf Course for a pizza/putt putt event. If you are interested in joining or checking out the Lake City Women’s Club, please email lcwc2010@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.