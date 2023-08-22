ANGOLA, IN – Lake City graduate Makayla Ardis, who has been a standout player for the Trine University women’s basketball team the past four seasons, has been named this month as a recipient of the 2022-23 MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Makayla chose to compete for Trine University after a stellar prep career playing for Lake City and coach Bill Tisron and earning All-State among many other honors while playing a pivotal role in the Trojans advancing all the way to the MHSAA Division 3 Final Four in 2019.
Makayla also had a stellar four-year career playing guard for Trine University, playing 100 career games for The Thunder, including her junior and senior seasons as a starter in the backcourt. She helped Trine to advance to the Final Four in her junior season and to the Sweet 16 for the second time as a senior.
Makayla was durable as leather and tough as rawhide for Trine, averaging a whopping 29.4 minutes per game in her senior season while helping The Thunder to post a 23-7 record and advance to the Sectional Semifinals in Lexington.
She earned MIAA All-Region honors after her senior season, averaging 12.2 points while nailing 47 percent from the floor for field goals and an impressive 45 percent from 3-point land, second best in all the MIAA. She also averaged 5.0 rebounds, a strong number for a guard, and dished out 1.8 assists per game.
This description of Ardis’s senior season is from the Trine website:
As the season went on, Ardis found herself in more of a scoring role and netted a career-high 29 points in the second matchup with Hope on the season. She had three games with 11 rebounds this season, including two double-doubles versus the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Adrian College. Her 175 career assists puts her ninth in Trine's NCAA DIII program history.
Makayla is majoring in exercise science.
