The gardens have given up their bounty for the year, and with that came seeds. Seed saving was a skill many of our great-grandparents or great-great-grandparents may have known. But in the late 20th century it became more popular to purchase seeds each year.
In recent years, there has been a grassroots movement back toward saving some of your own seeds from the garden. Here are a few things to think about before you start.
There are many benefits to saving seed, but here are the top three. First, you are able to select for the characteristics you prefer the best, for example, fruit size or tastes. A second benefit, is the long you save the seeds from your own plant, the better that plant will adapt to the climate you’re in. Plants that adapt to the climate are stronger, having an easier time dealing with drought or extreme weather common in your area. Third, is cost. When you save seeds, the only cost is your time.
Before saving your seeds, it could be helpful to understand a little about the types of pollination. There are two types of pollination, self-pollination and cross-pollination. Self-pollination is when the pollen grains fall onto the same flower. Cross-pollination is when the pollen grains are transferred to a different flower then they come from. Hybrid crops come from the cross-pollination of two different varieties to create a third variety. The only way to get a consistent third variety each year is to have a controlled environment and to have crosses be with the same two parents. Often the hybrid seeds will be marked with a “F1” on their packaging. When saving seeds from these hybrids, is when things can get interesting. The fruits that next year will probably look very different than the ones from the year before.
Most people who are saving seeds from their garden will have them open-pollinated. More than likely, this pollination occurs naturally by insects, wind, or human hands. Open-pollinated seeds are often seen as seed that will “breed true.” Meaning, the seeds will produce fruit that is almost identical to the parents’ fruits. Many heirloom varieties are open-pollinated. But open-pollination can also include cross-pollination. This can be avoided by putting distance or time between two different variety, making sure they do not cross.
Where to start? The easiest place to start is by selecting one or two type of seeds to save for the first year. This can help you to practice this new skill without feeling overwhelmed. Pick plants that are easy to save seeds from, for example peppers or squash. When picking which fruit to save the seeds from, it should be a healthy fruit that is a good representative of the variety. Try to pick a mid-season fruit and not a one from early or late part of the season. Once you have selected what seeds to save, they can be prepared and dried for next year.
Tomatoes take a little bit of work because they have a sack that contains growth inhibitors. This sack must be removed by allowing the fruit to rot or by fermentation. You might have volunteer tomatoes in your garden, if you allowing some tomatoes to fall off the vine to the ground and rot. To ferment the tomato seeds, you must place the seeds in a waterproof container and add water. Place the container in direct sunlight for 3 to 5 days and mix daily. Once the pulp floats to the top and the seeds sink to the bottom, the seeds are ready to clean. To clean, pour the seeds though a strainer and run under water to rinse off any scum. Then dump the seeds out on to a piece of paper towel to remove the remaining water. Once the water has been removed, place the seeds on to a glass, plastic or screen plate. In general, when drying seeds, do not use paper plates — the seeds are likely to stick. Place the drying seeds in a warm place but not in direct sunlight. A fan can be used to dry the seeds. Once the seeds are dry, they can be stored for later use.
Peppers can be one of the easiest seeds to save. Once the pepper has changed color the seed are mature and ready to harvest. Cut the pepper open and bush the seeds out. Place the seed on a plate to dry. Once dry, the seeds are ready to store until they are planted.
Squash seeds are saved almost the same way pepper seeds are. The only different is they need to be thoroughly washed with water, while using your fingers to rub the seed to remove debris. Once this is done, they can be dried the same as the peppers.
To save bean seeds, you need to let the pod brown and dry on the vine outside. Once they are dry, you can pick them off the vine and open up the pod to retrieve the bean seed inside. Make sure the seeds are dry and put them into a brown paper bag to store for use new year. Store in a dry and cool place.
The corn you are going to use for seed, needs to be left in the garden one to two months longer than the corn you harvest to eat. The husk should start to dry and turn brown. Once this happens, harvest the ears on the next dry day, before the first frost. The ears can now have the husks pulled back to expose all the kernels. Hang the ears in a dry-warm place to air-dry the kernels. About three months later, check the ears for off-colored kernels, so they can be removed and thrown away. This off-color can be an indicator of cross-pollination. The kernels can then be stored until time to plant.
Seed saving is a unique skill to learn and can add a whole layer to gardening. While giving you a connection to the past and a teachable skill to pass on to the next generation. Some variety of vegetables seeds have become harder to find over the last couple of years, if you save your own seed this is no longer a problem. So do not be afraid to give it a try.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager for the Wexford Conservation District. For more information on seed saving and for assistance in local conservation matters, contact Tiffany by phone at (231) 775-7681, ext. 3, or by email at wexford@macd.org.
