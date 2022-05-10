Upcoming stream monitoring event
The Missaukee Conservation District has an upcoming stream monitoring event. This is a super fun opportunity to learn about and identify aquatic insects while assessing stream health. Spring stream monitoring will be held on May 20.
Stream monitoring involves Missaukee Conservation District employees and many amazing volunteers. More stream monitoring volunteers are always needed in the spring and fall to join this stellar team. It includes surveying, identification of insects, a chat about our discoveries and lunch. Please contact Kaitlyn Mann, Outreach Coordinator, at 231-839-7193 or kaitlyn.mann@macd.org if you would like to volunteer.
“Water bugs,” oh my!
Many insects that live around streams have a larval form that lives in water. These larval forms are called macroinvertebrates or “water bugs.” Caddisflies, dragonflies, damselflies and many other insects have a larval stage, and their presence can be an indicator for stream health. For example, some species are much more sensitive to pollutants or sedimentation. If we consistently see less of these species in a regularly sampled area, it may mean that the water or stream bank is affected there.
Tools of the Trade
When a survey is done there are many things to bring: great volunteers, a net, a bucket, jars, and a large tub with tweezers and magnifying glasses. A data sheet is also brought to get initial information on the stream habitat. Noting whether wildlife is around, or whether invasive species are present, as well as the types of rocks in the bottom of the stream are all important factors when assessing stream health. Missaukee Conservation District provides everything needed for the day — even lunch!
The Survey
Two people typically get in waders and go in the stream. One person will kick up sediment at the bottom of the stream, while another surveyor follows with their net. Macroinvertebrates will become dislodged and hopefully get caught in the downstream of the net. It is important to work slow, and to survey a variety of microhabitats within the stream. This could include scraping the net against down logs, vegetation or different substrates within the stream. The survey is timed so that each site gets equal sampling time. Once the timer goes off, the macroinvertebrates caught in the nets are placed in a tub on the table and it’s time to get picking.
The volunteers on land use their tweezers and eyes to look for any insect that is swimming around in the tub. Some are very hard to catch, while larger macroinvertebrates like dragonflies might be easier to pick. All the insects picked before the timer go off are placed in a central jar, labeled with information on the site and date. Then we pack up for lunch and species identification.
Back at Headquarters
After lunch, volunteers will go through each site jar and separate by species. There are tools to help identify species as well as talented volunteers that know their macroinvertebrates. The number of each species is tallied up and written down on the data sheet. This will give a score, which can be indicative of stream health. This data later gets entered into the MiCorps’ website, https://micorps.net/stream-monitoring. You can download data from Missaukee County at this website to look for trends in our surveys over the years.
All in all, it’s pretty amazing that you can have a fun day in the river hunting for bugs that tells a story about habitat quality. As boring as data might seem, it can give some great insight on the surrounding environment.
Kaitlyn Mann is the Missaukee Conservation District Outreach Coordinator. You can contact her at kaitlyn.mann@macd.org or 231-839-7193. Article was contributed to by Michelle Hill and Brooke Daly.
