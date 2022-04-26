Missaukee Conservation District promotes native plants and discourages invasive species because Michigan’s native plants are highly tolerant to our year-round weather conditions. With proper site preparation, they may become established in less than two years and provide beauty and benefits for years. Once established, maintenance of native plants is minimal as they have extensive root systems and search for the water they need, creating less need for you to water them.
Native grasses and wildflowers also provide wildlife benefits as they attract insects, provide nesting and resting areas, cover from predators and serve as areas of thermal protection during winter months. Grasses and wildflower seed heads, as well as berries produced by native trees and shrubs, provide valuable, high nutrient food sources for wildlife.
Each year, Michigan Conservation Districts host spring tree sales that make primarily native plants available to the public. Why? There’s a strong demand for forestry assistance and low-cost plant materials to implement conservation plans created by USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service for landowners or recommended by our forester, whether through conversations or a management plan.
Hardwoods, conifers, shrubs and fruit seedlings are offered. Native wildflowers are also made available; kits are sold that include a planting diagram for best success of the planting.
Planting trees is a tradition that is long-standing in some families, whether it’s the single seedling they receive during our annual school seedling distribution with 5th grade students or planting acres. It’s a joy to hear the pleasure families have when speaking about that tradition and the satisfaction they get from viewing the growing trees. Planting, whether trees, flowers or grasses, have many benefits — from satisfaction of a legacy established, beauty, soil retention, reforestation, and more.
Rain gardens provide many of those benefits. They’re gardens with native perennials and shrubs planted in a depressed area of land and are designed to soak in and store stormwater runoff from roofs, driveways, lawns, etc. These gardens are an attractive way to reduce storm water pollution and improve water quality.
They help keep polluted water out of our sewers that would need to be treated at a wastewater plant, or would overflow to a lake or stream. Storm water becomes polluted when it flows over pavement and comes into contact with automotive fluids, sediment, trash, pet waste, etc. Pollutants can be absorbed by the deep plant roots instead of contaminating our rivers, lakes and streams.
A rain garden was created last fall at Lake City Area Schools with the help of the 8th grade STEM class and High School Earth Science class. Stop by the garden on Houghton Street to see how it’s developing over time. Erosion of the school’s retaining pond will be decreased and contaminants from their parking lot will be filtered out before reaching the soil.
A “Let’s Build a Rain Garden” Workshop is being held Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the MSU AgBioResearch Station, 5401 W. Jennings Road, Lake City. Fee for Missaukee landowners is $10, non-landowners are $15 (fee difference is due to 2018 Missaukee Conservation District millage up for renewal in 2024). Garrett Noyes, Birdsfoot Native Nursery, will provide the basics of creating your own rain garden to capture stormwater runoff before it pollutes our local waterways.
A rain garden will create a beautiful landscaping addition to your property as well as providing native plants for butterflies, bees, other insects and birds. In this workshop, participants will learn what a rain garden is, how to design and install a rain garden, and what native plants to select for the garden. Registration is due by April 24 and can be made via our website www.missaukeecd.org/workshops or calling 231-839-7193.
Waterfront plantings benefit our lakes and streams by capturing nutrient run off from lawns; roof run off; stabilizing soil; absorb and lessen energy from waves created by wind and boats; and enhancing habitat for fish and wildlife. A well-designed waterfront landscape will maintain access, views and aesthetics along with protecting water quality. Connie and Norm Nicklas had one installed on Dyer Lake last year utilizing Blue Iris Services.
Connie said, “We enjoy it very much. The beautiful blooms last all season. It’s been appreciated by visitors both on the water and land.” It’s anticipated that a workshop will be held this summer to assist those living near water design and implement a waterfront planting.
Our seedling sale takes place Friday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at the MSU AgBioResearch Station. There is a variety of seedlings available to purchase. Please stop on out and see what’s available. New this year is the presence of Wanda the Coffee Camper from Cornerstone Coffee, McBain. She’ll be on site providing delicious beverages at a reasonable price. Visit with us, grab a cup of coffee or tea and see the variety of seedlings we have to offer.
Native wildflower garden kits are available to order through our online store at www.missaukeecd.org/store. Rain garden, semi-shade, grassland, pollinator, butterfly, shoreline, and tall prairie garden kits can be ordered through May 26, 2022. Pickup will be June 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Community Room, Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
Sherry Blaszak is District Manager for the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information about the rain garden workshop or the 2022 seedling sale, contact Sherry by phone at 231-839-7193, by email at sherry.blaszak@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
