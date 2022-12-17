Hi Santa!
How do you make all them toys in a little bit of time?! Do you work with tiny elves or big elves? And how do the tiny little elves carry a huge bike? I’d love a orange r/c car and a big box of no bake cookies so I can share with my dad, and a medium box of chocolate chip cookies for my sister and me, and some hot cocoa. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Sawyer Zingelman, 6 years old
---
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a bracelet, a real owl, peach tea, treats, and a headband. I’ll leave you milk and cookies!
Love,
Leona Zingelman, 2 years old
Hi Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. Can you pretty please bring me Sonic Frontier game, Pokemon Legends Arceus game, Mario Lego King Boo house, Cinderace stuffed animal, a drum set, a toy bumblebee and bunny rabbit, monster trucks and track, Mario Bullet Bill track set, Jeopardy game, toy gingerbread house, paw patrol tower, Gabby toys and a massive PokeBall. I would love that so much.
Tai, 4 years old
---
Santa,
I have been good. I would like a NFL Dolphins and Panthers football, coloring marker/ crayon set, Pokemon cards Fuecoco Evolution box, Super Mario Party Switch game, Lego Minecraft set, Pokemon stuffed animal, a stapler, drum set and basketball hoop.
Trae, 7 years old
---
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon Scarlet/ Violet Switch games, a puppy, a new t.v., Pokemon cards, Legos, a real hamster, money, a hoverboard and a gocart.
Jaxson, 12 years old
---
Hi Santa. I would like some toys…I’ve been a good girl and my brother has been good too.
I hope you get to rest sometime and I hope you get some toys too!
I love you Santa!
Lola
Cadillac
Apple
watch
Santa
Reece
---
Monkey bars
Soggy Dogy
Shcool stuff
loging stuff
Boy Doll
Evan
---
Santa I want
magic mixles sparkle
magic cry stal ball
Aliza
Forest View Elementary
Kara Bailey’s Class
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I put the dishis uwa.
I would like a scatbord.
I wod like a elektric bote and woketokes
Merry christmas!
Love
Jacob
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice lis because I hlop my gramas
I woul like pokemon book and a nintendo Switch.
Mer Christmas
Happy Holidays
Love
Cooper
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becuase I help momm and Dad clean my room and help my mom clean the house. I would like a Iphone.
Marry Crismass
Love you
Kenzie
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I feed my cat. I would like a skatedoard for crismis.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Nezzi
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becau I help my mom do work on the House. I would like a phone and pokemon pax.
Love
EJ
---
Dear Santa
I Should be on the nice list because I clene my bedroom. I would like a barbies dream house. Have a good holiday famule
Loves you!
Love
Carsyn
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom.
I would like a phone. Hav a mare crimis.
Love,
Reagan
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becuse I am nice. I would like a PS5 and Pokemon. Merry Christmas
Love
Ernest
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becuase I am nis.
I Would like a reborn baby.
Kyian
---
Dear Santa,
II should be on the nice list because I am nie to my family and I love my family. I would like five walkie talkies.
Merry christmas!
Love,
Lauren
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom with the dishis. I would like a hoover board cart and pogo stick.
Love
Carson
---
Dear Sant,
I should be on the nice list becasue I have ben good.
I would like pokemon and a hoover board and a ps5
Merry christmas!
Love,
Emmitt
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am good.
I would like pogostick and skateboard.
Merry christmas!
Love,
Aurora
---
Dear Santa, I should be on the nice list because I give my dog food and help my momm to the dishis.
I would like a nintendo switch.
happy holidays to you.
Love Cameron!
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becasue I help my mom clen the livingrom. I would like a phone.
I love you.
Love,
Braydon
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I feen my fish and I play nice. I would llike a computer.
I love you!
love,
Dane
---
Dear Santa,
I Should be on the nice list becsue I do my homwrc evre time at home!
I would like LLOL house am drem house!
Love
Brooke!
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I do chores at home for my mom. I feed my cats at home. I would like a watch, and fake lipstick.
Love,
Aleah
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becuase I do my homwrc evre time at home. I would like barbies and a pogo stick.
I love you.
Love Brooklyn
---
Dear Santa,
I Should be on the enice list because I do my homwrk.
I wowd like the ps5 and a nuthr ps4.
I love december.
I love this holday.
Love Jamen
---
Dear Santa
I should b on the nice list because I help my mom.
I would like a baby doll.
I love you
Hannah
---
Hannah Heystek’s Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year
I would like bouncy ball for christmas
Love Adilynn
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year
I would like a bike pogostick go kart for christmas
Dominic
---
Dear Santa.
I have been good this year.
I would like mane for crismas for dolls grls a ram boo for crimis.
tablet, yoyo.
Love Ady Heystek
---
bear Santa,
I have been good the year.
I would like robot
Like Santa,
Ollyenna
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year
I would like a dirt bike
love, Spike
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I would like art stuff
Jewlary box
pogostick
gokart
phone
for Christmas
Love Mya
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year
I would like bingo, robot, braclet kit, srt stuff for christmas.
love, Ezra
---
Dear Sant,
I have been good this year I would like a dirt bike, a toy car and a phone, for Christmas.
Love,
Barick
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I would liek robot for christmas
love,
Jeffrey
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I would like a gokart anb a Pinano anb kittens for christmas.
Love
Meadow.
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year
I waud like a ba dol vicum for kims
Luv McKennah
---
Dear Santa,
I have Been good this year.
I would like a robet for Christmas
love Easton
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I woowld like a belck hoes for chrstma
James
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I would like big tractor and I mune for Christmas
Keagan
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I would like a rainbowhigh and braclet kit for christmas.
Love Lilly.
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I would like ohone for Christ
love Olivia
---
Dear Santa
I have been good this year I would like xbox stuff jewlary box bingo teblet gokart phone $1000000 mune bike piaro mk up kit for christmas
Love Rylee
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I would like a kittens dirt bike and a ohone for christmas.
Love Edith
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I would like kitten for Christmas
Lov Elynn
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year
I would ike a computer, tablet, frum, internet, bbasketball, basketball hoop, piano and donuts for Christmas.
love Elijah.
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I woould like evrewun to be healthy for christmas.
love. Kira
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I would like a cat, snow and a dog for christmas.
Love, Edith.
Mrs. Carlsen’s Class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I help my mom on Christmas Eve I help my mom cook cookie we are going to make peanut butter cookies. and were going to shape the cookis Christmas shape cookie.
For christmas I want is Pokimons
Love,
CJ
---
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year.
I helped do the dishes, I helppled do laundry, and I helped my mom with the livingroon. What I want for chrismas is a is a guitar.
Love,
Marisa
---
Dear Santa,
Santa I would like a LOL for Christmos.
Love,
Ava
---
Dear Santa,
I hope you do have good year. I want LOL doll set and I want horses.
Love,
Savana
---
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl Santa. Santa can I please have a tiny iPhone for my elf Please Sant?
Love, Paisley
---
Dear Santa,I have been a good boy. I’v done good stuff like helping my mom cook dinner, going to bed everyday too. Please can I have a McDonald’s making fires, alphabet lore plushy, and a number lore plushy?
Love,
Thomas
---
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I prottect my friends. Kan you bring me a phone and one for Zain too please? Also a laptop and of course on for Zain too. Please? I love him too. I Love you!
Love,
Zoli
---
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have been spending time with my family. I have helped my mom make cookies for you. wwhat I want for christmas is new bedding, Lols and black pants.
Love,
Brooke
---
Dear Santa,
I have ben a good boy. I wont a tablet and a snow board for Christmas
Santa I don’t want much for Christmas. So you don’t have to work much but if you feel bad for me you can get me whatever.
Love,
Connor
---
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I help my mom make cookies and milk for you. I have so much fun this year. This year for Christmas I would ike a hoverboard. One that can go outside becuse I do not have that much room in my house. I Love you! I hope you have a great year Santa!
Love,
Paiton Platz
---
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good boy this year.
I helped my mom cook. I clearned my room. This year for x-mas I would 12,000 Fifa pints, a phone, any computer, mini soccer ball and a new Messi, Neymar or Moappe Jersey.
Love,
Gray
---
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I helped my family with the dish-washer this year. I hpe to get a Barbie-dream-house. And jSanta, I would like you to bring me something to give my elf becasue he is a good boy. He allways stays still. Maybe he will want a sleeping case?
Love,
Mabel
---
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I helped my mom with dishes. I helped my mom with the living room. I want a drum, a popit, and a new Junie B. First Grade BOok.
Love,
Aliyah
---
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl this year. I don’t say bad words, I don’t get in trouble ever, I listen to my mom and dad, and I help out. I’d like for Christmas a medium Gilda and her brother Billy becuase I have all the other ones and I was hoping I could have the rest.
Thank you, Your the best!
Love,
Kimberly
---
Dear Santa,
I have Been a good boy for my Dad. I have a new friend and her Name is Zoli. I want a phone and a snowmobile I am going to meet you on December 11th and I want to have some football cards please.
Love,
Joey Zacker
---
Dear Santa,
How is the reindeer?
Anyways let’s get to the toys.
1: Alphabet lore plushies 2: number lore plushies.
Love,
Oakley
---
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I have been good at school, and I am good cooking. I want a pair of really really good goalie gloves, that are red white and blue. a R.C. car and a mixer.
Love,
Gabe
---
Dear Santa,
I Have Been a good Girl This This Year I want a Baby Doll cribe
Teddy bars
S moibell
Brabey canpra.
Big marking Doll Cloos
Love,
Gianna
Franklin Elementary
Mrs. McGuire’s Class
Dear Santa,
I Wood like a nail Polish set and can I have it Look like a Desk and can It have SPots for the nail polish. and Surprise my Bruther with some nice things. Thank you. and tell god Happy Birthday to Jesus! We love you god and Jesus Happy Birthday Jesus!
Melody and Canon Betrus
---
Dear Santa,
I would liek some baby dolls please. I think you get all your toys from Walmart. I would also like a kitchen set to make some food.
From Paisley, age 5
---
Dear Santa,
How do you get down the chimney?
This year can you bring me a new baby doll?
Thank you.
From Natalie, age 5
---
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me a walking dog, a Barbie Dream Camper and some baby doll clothes.
From Morgan, Age 5
---
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a doll and a Teddy bear. Could you bring me 2 baby dolls?
From Amari, Age 5
---
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me a marble run and some marbles. I would also like trains that make noise.
From Noah, Age 5 1/2
---
Dear Santa,
Can I give you a hug?
I would like la new x-box and an electric scooter for Christmas this year. I would like to draw a picture of a whistle for you.
From Logan, age 6
---
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me toys like a new Elsa doll and a puppy.
From Aubrey, Age 6
---
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me some Pokeman cards, a stuffed dinosaur and a new ball.
Thank you for the presents!
From Michael, Age 5
---
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a toy puppy that barks. I would also like a toy kitten. Could I also have a toy doll?
From Savannah, Age 5
---
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can I please have Soggy Doddy this year?
Have a safe trip.
From Easton, Age 6
---
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? Rudolph is my favorite!
Can you please bring me a dragon? I would also like a unicorn with wings and a saddle and a horn. Can Clare have a teacher thing? And can chippy have a dinosaur T-Rex.
Thank you.
From Ali, Age 6
---
Dear Santa,
Can I maybe see an elf? Can I have a better bow and arrow nerf gun? Maybe can I have a toy motorcycle and a new bike, too?
I love you.
From Waylon, Age 6
---
Dear Santa,
I want a hoover board. Can you bring my baby sister a panda and my brother a spiderman.
I love you Santa.
From Emery, 5 years old
---
Dear Santa,
Have a good sleep. How you have a good day of giving presents. I want a robot that transforms and can stick to the wall with remote controll? And give my sister what ever you think. Can reindeer really fly? I will wait for your answer. Also, can Santa do math?
From Valric, Age 6
---
Dear Santa,
I definetaly want a treasure kit for CHristmas. I would like a chocolate coins. My favorite candy is starburst sticks. I also want some building blocks and some fake diamonds.
From Roman, Age 6
---
Dear Santa,
Please send me some v books. That would be all. I am glad that I’s going to get to see you this year.
From Silas, 6
---
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I hope you like my Christmas cookies! Can you please bring me a remote controlled boat. and a Power Ranger Pobot.
Thank you. I hope you have a great trip!
From Harvey, Age 6
---
Dear Santa,
I love you! Santa this year I wold liek LOL dolls. Can you give my big brother a tool box. I will leave cookies on the dinning room table.
From Rylee, Age 5
---
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I am 5.
This year I would like a dog that doe ssomething like moves his tail and shakes his bum. Do you like cookies? I like all of them. I will leave you a high heel cookie!
From Nora
---
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great trip. Please will you bring me Pokemon cards. I want to have some Bakugan things. How do you get those presents so fast to childrens?
From Teddy, Age 6
---
Dear Santa,
How’s your reindeers? Santa I love you. I want gaming laptop for Christmas and maybe a whole entire football set and some cupcakes.
Please and thank you!
Love Eldin, Age 6
Lincoln Elementary
Mrs. Dietlins’s Class
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nise list because I hep mi friends. I would like slime.
Merry Christmas
Love
Moryna
---
Dear Santa
I should be on The nice list because I buy my brothers candy.
Merry christmas!
Love
Laxia
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becuase I use my manners.
I would like a JoJo Sawa doll.
Merry Christ mas!
Love
Melody
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becuase I have been good I would like a baby.
Mary Christmas!
Love
Willow
---
Dear Santa,
I shold be on the nice list becuase I do my chores. I would like a sonic wallet.
Merry Christmas!
Love
Colton
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my firneds. I would like a yes day.
Merry Christmas!
Love Braellyn
---
Dear Santa,
I shold be on the nice list becuase I help dad. I would like a toy shark.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Bently
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becausd I am kind to my friends. I like a phone. Mery Christmas!
love Joscelyn
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom. I would like a toy werewolf!
Christmas!
Dexton
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on lthe nice list because I am nice to everyonne. I would like a Barbie dream house.
Merry Christmas!
Love Brooklyn!
---
Dear Santa,
I should be no the nice list becuase I help my baby brother.
Merry Christmas!
love
Sahara
---
Dear Santa,
I shuld be on The nice list becasue I feed My car.
I would like robucks. Merry Christmas!
Love Mioko
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the good List becasue I’m kind to my friends!
I would like a tobey.
Happy Holiday
love Maddie
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nisce list because I elp my brother and sister.
I would like a phone.
merry christmas!
Love
Malaki
---
Dear Santa,
I should Be on the nice list Becuause I help my friends.
I would like a phone
Merry Christmas
Love.
Apollo
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I bought my mom a candle. I would like a Phone.
merry christmas!
Love
Hayden
---
Dear Santa,
I shold be on the nice list because I help my dad I would lyike a rc car.
merry christmas
Love,
James
---
Dear Santa I should be on the nice list. because I do muy chores.
I would like Ulta instinct goku. Merry Christmas!
love
Wesley
---
Dear Santa,
I shold be on the nice list because I help my mom. I would like a new tablet.
Merry Christmash
Love,
Kenneth
---
Dear Syota,
I should be on the nice list because I am kind to my friends.
I would like a hot wheels super garage.
merry christmas!
Love
Cooper
---
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becuase I am kind to my famule.
I would lliek a NEW hamstr.
merry Christmas
Love Max
Lake City
Dear Santa
My Name is Emily and i am only 7 years old I am in the secend grade class and i Love it.
this year for Christmas I would like a Jewlery Box roller Skates and Play money my wish is for my family to stay Healthy
-Love Emily
---
Dear Santa
My name is Mackenzie
and I am Just 7 years Old I am in the 1st grade and I lovE it For ChriStmas this year I Want my ears Pierced and to see my Family
A ride on car
-LovE Mackenzie
---
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year, I want toys.
I Havs been a really good boy.
Wish List
CDR truck
Pez
bath toys
pretend food
pretend dishes
A pretend PHone
I am 5 Years olD.
I love you very much.
Love
Liam
---
Leroy
Pine River Elementary
Mr. Crouch’s Class
Dear Santa,
I want a new video game nand board game. The video game is DC Heros and the board game canbed surpise
Dakota
---
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph feeling from covid. So this is my top ter favorite toys I want for Christmas.
1. Maderlion Smart Watch
2. relly rad radot
3. blue camo bank
4. R.C. car
5. Alarm
6. T-shirt
7. camo pants with a zipper
8. Stormy Kromer
9. light up shoes
10. unbrel
bonus. Stuff for homeles peple.
From Jona
---
Dear Santa,
I want a pcs for Christmas and a coil water bodll and for my brother a batman cave and for my mom a creepy coloring book and how are the elves doing. and I want a Barby doll and phone.
Love Seavoia
---
Dear Santa,
I want a phone. I need a phone to do stuff.
I want a remote control
I need a tablet
I want a real remote control monster truck
I want 100 monster trucks
I want VR head set
I want frontiere sonic
I want a play stayshen 4
Sincerly Eli
---
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? How are your elves? Do you have a DOg at the North Pole? I want a sonic frontiers and a VR Head set. Sincerly Duane.
---
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want more film for my Polaroid camra, some new fruit of the loom sockes and $20 gift card for Dairy queen. Also I want Owl Diary books, new sweat pants and money.
Love, Abby
---
Dear Santa,
Hi. I was wondering how the elfs are doing and how you are doing. Can I have a new charger because i am still using my moms. also can i have a new omg dolls and lol dolls plaes And craby patty plaes.
What are you doing up in the north pole? I am having a lot of fun kaming frinds. and playing with my cusins.
From Harper
---
Dear Santa,
Im Not going to tell you all the things I want but I want a sqwishmelow and a makupset. Can you get my bruthr a hed set he needs onu and get my mom now shoos. Get Mr. crouch a mug and gt my dad a books.
Love Mila
---
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how is the elfs? Can you help me I wont Ginge to staye on day loger and miy puppy bow to haf brown eyes. I no I am bad but I am trying to be good Haf a good christmas.
Love Spencer
---
Dear Santa,
I want slime. another peakaroo (with twins). I want white shorrts with michigan shirt. I want shoes. They have too be white laces (high up tennisshoes).
From Lia
---
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a for whaler and a stuft Rudolphand sumthing four my mom a heles and shoos somthing foar thomas is a ring four mom and a shirt that says cool dood.
---
Dear Santa,
How are the Elfs at the noth pole? If you can I what a stufd animal you and stufd elf. 100 little unicorn sqase.
Love Paige
---
Dear Santa,
hosit going up there. all I want Chrismis is my family spending togethere And toys.
HaHaHa. Love Dylan
---
Dear Santa,
I want the Dog Mans and the cat kid comic clubs and this guy name Dav Pilkey!
from Emmitt
---
Dear Santa,
I want a Playsthon4 and a VR head set. I want lots of games We will have chocolate chip cookies and mlik for you. Have a safe Trip.
Love,
Liam
---
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Swich for Christmas because I really like Mario Kart and Mario odosy. I also like Minecraft. Oh and how are the elfs? How do you liek the North Pole. Your Pal Isaac
---
Dear Santa,
Christmas in not about presints and cards and Christmas Diner Christma is about Joy that we share to and love the people we care.
From Alex
---
Dear Santa. What I wont for Christmas is a Babby Dog and a gocart and cunpes to and phone to nrfguun.
From Jackson Phelps
---
Dear Santa,
Your the best
thank for all the stuff that i get for christmas
i Have a card board elf in my class room and we take a picture with him every year.
How do you make toys.
do you Have Magic powers.
i love christmas
from Wyatt
---
Dear Santa,
All I want For Christmas is a camra and Note Book Please form Lilly
---
Dear Santa, I want 1,000 Reeses Pieces I also would like 20 toy horses to make a herd of horses. I would allso want 11 toy wolvs
From Kara
---
Dear Santa,
I want a really fast rc car for christmas. I want a ps4 for christmas so I can play farm simulator. I also want a new pare of cow boy boots amarican flay boots.
By Braeden Rees
---
Dear Santa, I would like for kids who don’t have any food and toys to have some. My name is Kara, I already wrot a letter for myself. But I would rather have kids with food and toys for them and toys for myself.
From Kara
---
Dear Santa,
hi Santa. I hop you get my Elf his of her.
I hop you have a good merry christmas.
Santa am I good for the year.
Santa can I name my Elf buddy the elf.
from you friend
Quorra
---
Dear Santa,
For crismas I want a polo g boble head, polo g chain, a semi truck simulater, I also want 100,000,000 marshmellows, jordons, ps4, Justin Jefreson poster wallart 5, tv.
Your freind,
Zachary
---
Dear Santa,
Can I have a guitar for Christmas. Can I have a puppy. Can i have a pack of makeup.
From Maera
Ms. Haskel’s Class
Dear Santa,
I wish everyone a happy jolly and safe christmas Eve.
I wish to see my real mom. I wish to see my real dad. I wish you a good christmas ever.
Ahbri
---
Dear Santa,
Hi Hope you are haveing a good time could you please give me some crafty stuFF and whats on pictures.
Form Canon
---
Dear Santa,
I want a comquter and a tabl and a iphone 12
Merry Christmas Baile
---
Dear Santa,
Could you bring me a Mario car game and a Tablet? all so could you bring me some gel pens and camera? Could you bring me a painting book and a costumes also could you bring me and a stack of corts?
Have a safe trip
---
Dear Santa,
Can I have a rc car please and a big rc car? I would like a Lego set and a iphone 12. I would like a dirt bike and a new xbox 4. I have been very good this year. I would like gta5 thank you santa
Weston
---
Dear Santa,
Please I wont a snow globe.
Please I wont a ipone 20.
Please I want a books.
Please I want a starwars.
Please I want sonic set.
I love you sanat.
Liam H
---
Dear Santa,
I have ben berie good santa
i wunt a camre And Anuther phon PSFive
From Caygin
---
Dear Santa,
Could you bring my family to gether this christmas? Please?
From Aspen. Merry Christmas.
---
Dear Santa,
Could you Bring me Spiro? Could I have a good christmas? Could you get me a painting book? Could you get me Gel pens? I love you Santa.
Love Alionna
---
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? could you get me a kinetic sand kit, please? Alsoa plate of warm biscits and gravy. Wish you a Merry Christmas.
From Delilah
---
Dear Santa,
iPhone 13, star wars lego set. rare pokemon cards. Legendary pokemon cards Ex tag team. gx tag team. xbox. VR Headset. No school. siberian husky.
I love you Santa, Noah
---
Dear Santa,
I won’t a LoL Dall and a Dall and tows and a camra and I wont a toys and I want a Vandey and a gatr four by huse I can use it in and osess do it in by Room by in crombook and want a new tablet and a I have bene very good this yar.
Brooklynn
---
Dear Santa,
I want a pug robotr iphone 12 and a computer and my last one star wars Lego set
William
---
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, My name is Jace. Coule you bring a Play Station 5 and a dirt bike? Also a iphone 20 and a PS4?
I love you Jace
---
Dear Santa,
Merry christmas please Bring me iPhone 12 and dirt bike?
thank you,
Edward
---
Dear Santa,
I want no school a pug, robot, a vr, PS5, sonic set, tablet, legendary pokmon, iPhone 20.
Be safe
Ben
Reed City
GT Norman Elementary
Ms. Dunn’s Class
Dear Santa clus Claus
I have been good this year. How are the elve?
I would like Bardies, Playdoh, books, and more. I hope the reindeer like the carrots.
Merry chriStmaS!
Your friend,
Braelee
---
Dear Sants Claus,
I,v been really good this year I have been setting thu table ever day how many elfs do you have I want nerf guns a buch do you want cookis and milk of carse you do and the reindeer. I want cart its and nerf ballite.
Your Frend,
Deaglan Mccarthy
---
Dear Santa Claus,
How menee randeru veru bowy Hov. I wot Pekchoow, Rander animal, and a nerf gun. I hope I get these things. Merry Christmas!
Your Friad,
Gavin Wanstead
---
Dear Santa Claus,
Santa I have been nice to my frends. So Santa can I have a toy hunting set for Christmas and Same new School Stuf. Aand get some new medicine for my cough.
Your Friend,
Lucas Axline
---
Dear Santa Claus,
Is rowdowf reel! I have ben rily good this year. Can I have some cowgirl boots that are white, a cowgirl hat, a cowgirl sowt, a cowgirl belt, and a sqooshmelo that is a cow or a horse. In my stocking I want peeps that are snowmen or a Christmas tree. I olsowe want a santa hat that seys my name on it Mia Battle.
Love,
Mia Battle
---
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you doing? Do you like my elf snowflake? I have ben really good. There are some new things. I want a fliping bar, bailins beam, chees mat, a bouns house and a cartweel mat.
Happy holidays and Mary CHISMAS!!
Love,
Anna Eastting
---
Dear Santu,
How Menee Rane dere doo you hav? I wot a jetscee ples. I wot a dragn gaud in ag and chranchlu. Pekechou reemeber to poot me on the good list.
Luve
Emmerik Hainley
---
Dear Santa Claus,
I Have beyenene God IN Sckool. I Raley wont A Elsa mIcrfon, Playdo, Miney frIg, bonSe Hows, chramPlen, can PYotf, Scat bord, brbey has Plagrone, donuts, boox, PuPes.
Love,
Tammy Traviss
---
Dear Mr. Santa,
I have been good this day. I have been nice to my siblings too. I want a doll and a huge stuffed bear I will giv eyou some cookies and milk. By the way don’t forget to put me on the nice list.
Love,
Faith Hall
---
Dear Santa Claus,
I have ben sooper good this year I wood like sum close and I wood rilley like to no how dus your slay fly wit the rander. Cen I have a fone, modersickle, follweller, P.S. 5, shoose, candy, chrome book, tattoo,toy ninja, book, yo-yo, and go ice fishing! Merry Christmas!
Your freind,
Crue Clairday
---
Dear Santa,
If ben rillie good this year
I help my little brother with his homework every day. I want LOL2, hatumoles, OMG bolls, a BarBe Drem House, BarBe 2, little my pet shop, a tablit a gigar breb home.
I hope I git all my gifts.
TY.
Love,
Margaret Dodey
---
Dear Santa Clase
I NeeD A Stuffed UNioRN. I WANt A stuFFED UnicoRN ANiMAL. I ALSo WANt A UNicoRN gAMe. Merry Crismis SANtA.
thANK You.
Love you,
Alexis Whitmyer
---
Dear Santa,
How many eles do you have? I have been good. I want hot wheels, a Nintendo switch, a trampoline, x-box, and a Play Stashon.
I will put out cookies and milk. Don’t firget to put me on the nice list. Merry Chrismas!
Love,
Gabriel Harnder
---
Dear Santa
I’ve been as good as I can this year. just do you know braxten has been really mean to me.
So how are the Elves doing? For Christmas I want a lot of fortnight guns. how is Mrs. Claus doing? Santa can I have a big fortnight shot gun?
Your freind,
Cylis Thompson
---
Dear Santa,
I Been really good. I’ve helped do The dishis.
I play with my babby sister. I Play outside with my Naber and sibling.
I wan a water bottel. Light up shoes. and a nutendo switch.
love,
Kaspian Stepheny
---
Dear Santa Claus
How are you doing?
I bet you are great!
I’ve been really good this year! I would love to get a squishmello and Baby Born twins. Hoave a great Christmas.
Love
Kyleigh McKinney
---
Ms. Nix’s Class
Dear Santa Claus,
i cant wait for christmas! Thank you for giving everyone presents every christmas youre the best!
thank you for all the presents. for christmas please can i have 100 dollars for christmas? but im okay even if I get nothing. also I love you
Merry christmas!
From Julia Maaser
---
Dear Sant Claus
I cant wait to see you on Christmas! I woud like to know if your elfs can make me a I phone for Christmas. I woud like to know what yor elfs eat? I hope your Christmas is extra speacial.
Best wishes
Colt hagen
---
Dear Santa Claus,
I love you! How are our your elf? Hoe are you? how are your reinDeer? I wonder if your elfs can make me pokemon cards! How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you come to my house for christmas!
Best Wishes
Casey Robbins
---
Dear Santa Claus,
I cleaned my bedroom by my self. Can I get a Nintendo? How many Elves do you have? Do you wear red and white all the time? Do you like giving kids presents?
Merry Christmas
Love, Genesis Nelson
---
Dear Saint Nick,
I hope you are doing well. I’ve been wating for this christmas day! For Christmas I been wanting a trampoline, a pogo stick and a Hover Board off road I cleaned my room for Christmas. Do Elfs and reindeer have snowballfights?
Merry Christmas
Michael Deverney
---
Dear Santa Claus
I can’t wait for you at Christmas! I hope you and your elves are well. I helpd my mom on loud the bish woshr. What caokies do you like? Do elves have snow ball fights! Can your elves make me a hover board?
See you soon
Caden Carmichael
---
Dear Santa Claus, I just can’t wait for Christmas! Also how Is mrs. Claus?and how may elves do you have? I also was wawntid a lego house and lego fmaily and a lego cat and a lego car.
You are the Best
Kami Boglarsky
---
Dear Saint Nick
I hope you are well.
Dose it snow at the Northpole all year? Hows Mrs. Claus doing?
How does Rudolh’s nose glow? Anyways I was wondering if you could get me a older Phoenix and the ocrime stad and pokemon sword.
Good luck.
Noah Frederick
---
Dear Santa Claus,
I can’t wait to make you cookies!
Santa Claus can I have a guitar for Christmas? If your elves can’t make me a guitar can yor elves make me a Gabbys doll house? I hope you have a good Chrismas.
I was wondering how your elves make toys?
Merry Christmas
Baylee Roller
---
Dear Sants Claus,
I can’t wait for Christmase!
I hope you come. I have Been helping my mom a lot. I hope you are doing well this year. I wis for a PS5. How amny Elves do you have? Do you wear red and white all the time?
Merry Christmas
Love Piper Underwood
---
Deaqr Santa Claus,
I hope you are having a good time this year. I was wondering if you could maek me a chrombook for Christmas? How was Christmas inveted and why is Christmas a holiday? What is the funest game to play int he North Pole?
Lots of Love,
Vance Jacobs
---
Dear Santa Claws,
How are you doing Santa? I have been mowing the year. For Christmas I have a 22 gun? And a English Springer spaniel? and a snowmobile? And I want a new rodeo set. And a new sadl. And how do your reindeer fly?
Merry Christmas
Grady Erbes
---
Dear Santa Claus
I Cant wait for Christmas an the gifts. I helped my mom take care of laundree and folde Them can I have a horse hed nechlas Please Santa?
Christmas is My favorite Time of The year.
Best WisheS,
Preslee Ball
---
Dear Santa,
How is Randie doing?
my elf is Randie. I am helping my sister. Can you bring m a hover board? I have been helping people at school. Will you make me a golden Bay blade with medal fusion?
Merry Christmas
Logan Kaczenski
---
Saint nicklis,
I hope you can some to my Hous this christmas. You are nice I want a big toY For christmas. How are your elfs doing. I’ve been Helping mY mom get our chicking inour Chicking coop it is fun.
Best wishis
Henry Rehkopf
---
Dear Santa Claus,
I am SO excited fou Christmas. For Christmas can I have a Gabby doll house? I was wondering how many hours do you have to fly? What is your favorite color? How many hours dose it take to make 1 toy.
Mary Christmas
Raylee Droke
---
Dear Sant a Claus,
I Just can’t believe that It, is Christmas! Can I please Have Griant bear? and I help My Mom bo the dishes and Maib My bed. and I hope you have a happy Christmas.
Your friend
Kali Boglarsky
---
Dear Santa Claus,
I can’t wait for Christmas for Christmas can I please have a hover board.
How many do you deliver toys in on night? If your elves can’t make me a hover board then can your elves make me Light up head phones?
Merry Christmas
Ensley Jagielski
---
Dear Canta Claus
I cant wait until Christmas! My Favorite color is red and green! Is it cold at the North Pole? Do you eat candy? Iv been doing well.
Love,
Anya Barleta
---
Dear Saint Nicholas
I’m escited for Christmas!
Is it cold in the North Ploll? I Helped my mom wen she was Healing please can I have some godZilla monster toys and some pokemon legends pack, flying ord ball and A gold bobeladess ultra rare and a goldin luchr
good wishes
Lochlann McIntyr
---
Dear Santa Claus,
How are your elves doung?
How are you doing?
Santa Claus I have Been helping My dad I want a Watch for Christmis What do you feed your reindeer? Can I please ride on your sled?
Love,
Nevaeh Rios
---
Dear Santa,
I wondered if you like nobake cookies and milk? and can I please have a pink nintendoswitch? and a pruple oue? I help with the lonre. and how mene reindeer do you have? Can I have some gumdrops too please.
mare crismis
Isabella Shaw
---
Dear Santa Claus,
I can’t wait for you to visit for Christmas! I hope you are doing well. I was wondering if your elves could make me a GX Charizard Pokemon, Because I help my twin Brother clean his room.
love,
Cayden Robbins
Stephanie O’Neil’s Class
Dear Santa,
I am happpy it’s Christmas tine. I have been good I want a Airplane. Safe travels Santa.
Your Friend,
Alaina
---
Dear Santa,
I Have Been very GOOD NOT BAD!
Im verey ecsided for Christmas!!!!!!!!!
I want a toy Gurial, a toy crocadile, a toy aligator, and a toy caman AND I LOVE CHRISTMAS!!!!
Your Friend,
Connor
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited that it is almost christmas! I have been very good this year! I have a very big list of thangs, I want for Christmas for I want a bass fishign pole, who whoud win Books, and a Bass pro shop hoody. I will leve you cookies and milk and corets for the raindeer.
Your Friend,
Tate
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited I was very good. I lneed a new black it I what a baby sister club book.
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited that it is almost Christmas! I have been very good this year. I have a large Christmas list of things I wont I would like a kitten and a raddit there is lots more that is just a few. Safe travels on Christmas eve. Will leeve cookies and milk for you!
Your Friend,
Anastazya
---
Dear Santa,
I wish i can hav a drone For christmas I am excited to hav the drone to pllay with I ben really good set sum cookies out for you oh and sum milk
Your Friend,
Peyton
---
Dear Santa,
I am on The nise list. hare is some ideas i want a doll. it is soo mhuch fun to hang our with my famlly. I want a barbie camper.
Your Friend,
Harper
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited that it is almost christmas. I want a socc momkey Jackemebox.
Ill leve a midnigh snack and I ben really good this year. I hope you have a mice jurny this year.
Your Friend,
Tuffton
---
Dear Santa,
I am so exsidid crismis
I wait a nitdoswich and a VR a RSey car Fly Safele. I will leeve a snak.
Your Friend,
Weston
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited to seem you and your presets and I’v Ben Super Duper Good this year So I’ll Say a few thing I whant thsi year a New mug a V.R. set and a New toy. Safe travels on crismas Eve and I’ll leave a yumy snack for you!
Your Friend,
Elena
---
Dear Santa,
I am so Excited For christmas. I hav ben good this year. I want a buch a stuf.
Your Friend
McKenzie
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited that it is a most Christmas! I have been very good this year. I have a feaw stuf I whant I whant sqishmalu and a Baby kiten but that is just a few fings I will keep giong good but I will remeber to put ckuks uot for you
Your Friend,
Rain
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited that christmas is almost here. I ben rilly good! for christmas I want a air trais. and a phone. and ear budes. I will leave cookies! and milk. I hope you have a safe ride!
Your Friend,
Emma
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited about christmas. I want a magic want that makes real magic and we will give you cookies and milk and carrots for the raindeer. I love you. and I love Christmas!
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for christmas. I am sooper good this yer. I need this yer a nooe fone has a brakit for my horse and a set brakite a smoll plees. I wunder way the Elf of goonay be.
Your Friend,
Emerson
---
Dear Santa,
Hiy Santa I have ben god. I wont a vebux card. I will set coces oot for yow.
Your Friend,
Bentley
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited that it is almost Christmas! I have been so this year I want some stuf I want a Footdal and some marks and some crayons and some paints. I got some chocallate chep cookies that is All I want for this year.
Your Friend,
Taylor
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited that it is Christmas it is fun on Christmas mornen.
We open presents and eat brekfist and play in the snow. We ear coceys and drek malk
i wont mone and gift cards
I love Christmas.
Your Friend,
Axel
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for chrisnis
I hav ben bad
but can ples hav my nrfgun.
thank you for opning the sausel it was vare fun
Your Friend,
Zander
---
Dear Santa,
I am so exaited that it is almost christmas! I have been very good this year. I wat a lot uv fegs and her is sum uv thum. I wot a huvr bord and a fan and thas a litl thegs I wot. and I hop you fli saf. and de car fro the snow.
Your Friend,
Faith
---
Dear Santa,
I am so excited I have been Good I have cookyes for you. I hope you git hear safe. I wat a new V.R. I hope you have a Good day.
Your Friend,
Za’Riah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.