The following are letters to Santa that came in too late for us to publish in the Letters to Santa section.
Hi Santa!
I’d like a hoverboard, a few games, lotsa Hot Wheels airplanes, and lotsa Monster Trucks! What is it like in the North Pole? What size boots do you wear? Will you bring sparkly boots for my mom and a new bird feeder for grandma because my squirrels keep eating hers? Merry Christmas! Love Sawyer Zingelman 5 years old
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’d like dollllls, makeup, jewelry, dresses, shoes, and pink trucks! Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Leona Zingelman 1.5 years old
Lake City Area Schools
Dear Santa, I realy want a box full of figets. I realy want a phone this year and 5 boxes full of fake long nails.
Love, Vattleya Smith.
Merry Christmas.
(Tell Mrs. Clause that I said Hi please and the elfs)
Dear Santa,
I want a new dirt bike Some new, pokemon cards’ and new pans’ and shirts’. please and thank you. Love the one and only Kaiden. pS i hope you a marry crismas oh and some shoes’ please. thank you Santa i beleve in you evry day.
deaR santa
WHat i want for christmas is ton of fortnite stuff Also CHristmas is favoRite HOLiday candy canes too for me And my sister.
Dear Santa, I hoPe you can get me a VR headset and a toy gun for Luke. Also a set of roller scates. Love Claire.
Dear Santa. I woule like sum pokemon and Bokoogom and a noow nutendoswitch and i hoP you had a good 2021 and i hop you have a good now year. sincirely Brody.
Dear Santa
I want this a horse of bunny or a hedgehog and a golf cart and makeup and a Phone and Skates and Some book a sQushmellow and Some fidgits and clothes.
LOVE Jay
Dear Santa,
I really want a pellet gun For xmas.
Luv Riley PS thank you for the red rideR
Dear Santa,
I really Want a swech. And Pokemon card. And I want a fijit. I hope you have a happy 2021 and a happy 2022.
Sinsirely Evan
Dear Santa,
I reallu wnat LOL omg and a doll hous for my lol’s pleas. I allso want some fighets. I also want makeup and pokymon and three intindo swich 1 teel 1 blue 1 red pleas. 3 mor exbox 360 cantrorers pleas. Also some stof anamalls. A art sorter with 10 crans 20 pensls and 50 markers pleas. and a big witebord with 20 dry erase markers difrint colers please. I also want a scat bord and a New lol bike and a new dress and dress shows. and a new desk and a char and some novel books molsy The Baby-sitters club.
Love, Jhonna
Dear Santa,
I really want fidgets and a have a good rast of 2021 and have a good 2022. I really want jully frots. Shose the hiheels shose. I want a horse RoBot and skates. a skate bord Please Bye. P.S. I want a stay play Book. I want to go to sixsisters a lot and it to be a horse show please. also some candy gum to please. SOme pluses of the raindeer Comid Cobed Donr Danr Blisin all of the rast of the raindeer but not rodof please. I want a hovr bord please. Bye. Wait Santa please all of the stuff.
The Best Santa.
Love Lil
Dear Santa,
I really Droms and guitar and piano and frighets and Jelly frout and skeatborad and you kind an nice and cool and are the Best thank santa and lol and makeup and Bike and Dress and hiyeheel thanks so so so much and candy gum and close and shose and stuf for my class
Love Abby
