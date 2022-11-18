Missaukee District Library has been awarded a grant of $3,000 from the State of Michigan Arts and Cultural Council (MACC). The grant was awarded through the MACC peer review process and was one of 639 applications to compete for MACC fiscal year 2023 funding. Organizations receiving a MACC grant award are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars.
The Creative Artists at the Library program provides 12 classes from Lake City Elementary School (grades second through fourth) with a visual arts project to complete at the library. Director Laura Marion believes art to be a medium that connects with all children.
“Having the library be a place to experience and experiment with art is important. All the children during the 4 years we have planned the “Creative Arts at the Library” (over 1,000 children) have left our library with art in their hands and excited about art. Most are wanting much more.”
Marion also likes the idea of the children walking to the library from the elementary school. “It helps them to remember where the library is located.”
Tyler Hamilton, Principal at Lake City Elementary, said, “The MACC grant allows our students to receive an art lesson from Lake City’s local artist Denise Rubin. We are thankful for this opportunity to offer our students art lessons, and allow our students to experience the different activities and resources offered at the Missaukee District Library. We would also like to recognize Laura Marion for helping organize and coordinate this opportunity for our students. This grant allows 12 elementary classes to enjoy creating art. We are thankful for the MACC that makes this artistic exposure possible.”
A complete list of grant awards around the state is available by visiting the MACC website at www.michigan.gov/arts.
