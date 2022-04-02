MCBAIN — Leon and Audrey Hamming of McBain will be celebrating 65 years together on April 12.
Together the retired dairy farmer and his wife have raised four children: Roger (Beverly) Hamming of McBain, Shyrl (John) Wimmler of McBain, Patti Hamming of Traverse City and Anne Hamming of Middleville. Together, they also have five grandchildren.
To celebrate 65 years of marriage, they will be getting together with their immediate family at home.
