CADILLAC — Greg and Shirley (Springberg) Holmquist celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday April 7, 2022.
They met in 1960 when Greg was working at J.C. Penney’s in downtown Cadillac and Shirley was working right across the street at H.L. Green Co. That summer, while they were each working the annual sidewalk sales, Shirley fondly recalls that she thought that cute guy across the street was cool. As fate would have it, their friends were dating and set them up — their first date was a double date with that couple. And, as Shirley says with a smile, “the rest is history, ancient history no less.”
They got engaged on May 20, 1961 and were married at the Cadillac First Methodist Church on Harris Street April 7, 1962.
They didn’t know what life had in store for them, but it’s been an amazing 60 years full of challenges and joys as well as two children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
After 60 years, 720 months, 21,915 days and 525,600 hours of marriage, it’s pretty sure that Greg is just joking when he says, “Marriage is a wonderful institution — but then, who wants to be institutionalized?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.