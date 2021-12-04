On Dec. 22, 2021 Reverend Lloyd and Janet Jewett of Adrian will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
Janet Patricia “Pat” Carlson and Lloyd William Jewett were married Dec, 22, 1951 by Reverend Stanley Malmgren at the Boon Baptist Church in Boon.
Their children are: Janice (Phil) Daniels of Stratford, Texas, Rhonda (Larry — deceased) Keck of Sand Creek, Carolyn (Jim) Johnson of Adrian and the Reverend Bruce (Lori) Jewett of Jasper. They have 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
The couple is also celebrating 53 years in the ministry. Lloyd Jewett was licensed to preach on May 2, 1968, at the Boon Baptist Church where the couple was married. He was called to be the pastor of Fairfield Baptist Church in August 1968.
