DULUTH, Minn. — Lisa and Devon Rudolph, of Duluth, Minnesota, are the parents of a son, Calvin Arlo Rudolph, born on Nov. 26, 2021, in Duluth, Minnesota.
Calvin weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ron and Anne Wohlford. Maternal great-grandparents are Roy and Kay Wohlford and Sperry and Gert Claypool, all of Cadillac.
Paternal grandparents are Dean Rudolph and Holly Rudolph, both of Alexandria, Minnesota.
