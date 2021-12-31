Raylee-Ann Phyllis Smith

FALMOUTH — Raylee-Ann was born Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:54 a.m. to Jordan and Chelsea Smith of Falmouth.
She was 8 pounds, one ounce and 21 inches long.
Welcoming her home are her 5-year-old sister Elainna and 3-year-old brother Ludell.
Her grandparents are Doug and Sonya Jones of Falmouth and George and Linda Smight of McBain.
Her great-grandparents are: Buck and Virginia Jones of Falmouth, Art and Phyllis Webster of Williamston and Vane and Kathleen Smith of Charlevoix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.