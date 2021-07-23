Florence Nightingale is considered the founder of modern nursing. She came to prominence while serving as a manager and trainer of nurses during the Crimean War in which she organized care for wounded soldiers at Constantinople.
At 30, Florence Nightingale wrote in her diary, “I am thirty years of age, the age at which Christ began his mission. Now no more childish things, no more vain things. Now, Lord, let me think only of Thy will.” Years later, near the end of her life, she was asked to identify the reason for her success. She replied, “Well, I can only give one explanation. That is, I have kept nothing back from God.” A source on the lifetime of Nightingale movingly stated that the nurse gave her heart and soul to Christ.
Modern literature describes the phrase “heart and soul” as devoting the entirety of one’s energies or affections toward an end, such as the achievement of a desired goal. From a divine perspective, God has designed our hearts and souls as critical points or the hubs of our spiritual lives. They embrace our longings, desires and affections. Our hearts and souls are the breath of life given to us by God.
The phrase, or facets of it, commonly appear in God’s Word. For instance, Mark 12:30 (ESV) says; “And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.” These words provide direction on how we should live our lives, focusing our energies and affections on Christ if we desire an eternal existence with Him.
Some suggest that the pressures associated with life have diminished our ability to fully devote our hearts and souls to the admiration and work of Christ. After all, they might say, life is packed with emotions, unpredictable relationships, and unforeseen challenges causing our hearts and souls to become selfish or greedy if we wish to survive. God understands that many things compete for our attention and that it can seem impossible to be whole-hearted for Him.
However, He assures us that His love paves the way for us to give our hearts and souls completely to Him and that the rewards for doing so will be great. In 2 Corinthians 4:16-18 (ESV) His Word tells us: “So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.”
God’s Word does not stipulate that we must attain a Florence Nightingale reputation to gain His attention or acceptance. But He does yearn for our hearts and souls. Collectively, they are the key to unlocking the door to His heavenly kingdom.
