His master said to him, “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.” (Matthew 25:21, ESV)
While a discussion of obituary notices may sound depressing, I recently came across a somewhat unique research endeavor identifying the activities and achievements most frequently expressed in the notices of the deceased. That is, while living, what were people known for or credited with? The effort involved a review of several thousand notices of deceased individuals from Michigan over the age of 60 years.
For women, the activities and interests commonly cited were: love of pets, culinary skills, fondness of their children and grandchildren, travel and vacations, trips to the casino, employment, friendly character, and church involvement. For men, the activities and interests most frequently mentioned were: the enjoyment of sports, interaction with grandchildren, helping others, member of a service club, time in the armed forces, travel and vacations, employment, love of pets and church member or attender.
While having coffee and enjoying a spirited discussion with a small group of senior friends from church, I mentioned the findings. As a result, the conversation pivoted to the recent obituary of an elderly gentleman familiar to us. In addition to a few worldly attributes, his notice had gracefully expressed the man’s love for Jesus Christ, his kindness to others, and the joy he anticipated of a future life with Christ.
It caused each of us to momentarily reflect on how our lives might be portrayed. As Christians, would our notices convey a heart for Christ and the joy of serving Him by helping others? Or would the focus be that of highlighting a litany of personal accomplishments?
First Samuel 15:7 (ESV) tells us, “For the Lord sees not as man sees; man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”
If Christ was the author of our notices, what would He say about us? Would He write that our lives have ended or just begun? As important or enjoyable as they might have been, would He focus on the jobs we have held, the pets we have cared for, or the vacations we have taken? Or would He write about our heart’s journey toward him?
Colossians 3:17 (ESV) tells us, “And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” Built around our acceptance of Christ and faith in Him, He gives each of us the opportunity to build a legacy of kindness and love for others so that they too might experience His joy and an everlasting life.
If we have done so, I can think of no greater remembrance than to have Christ pen our earthly notices with the words; “Well done my good and faithful servants.”
