SAN MATEO, Calif. — Eric Wohlford and Gisela Marrero of San Mateo, CA were married July 28, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.
Witnesses were parents Ron and Anne Wohlford of Holmes Beach, FL, formerly of Cadillac, Ramon Marrero and Marina Rivera of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Eric’s sons Benjamin and Samuel Wohlford.
Eric’s grandparents are Gert and the late Sperry Claypool of Cadillac and Roy and Kay Wohlford of Bradenton, FL, recently of Cadillac.
Eric and Gisela are both physicians.
A second wedding will take place on Dec. 28, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
