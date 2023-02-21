The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) will be holding its first in-person annual meeting since 2019. This event will be held on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baldwin AMVETS Post No. 1988.
NCCISMA is a group of partners concerned with protecting this beautiful part of Michigan, that we live in, from invasive species. Everyone is invited to come and hear what NCCISMA accomplished in the area in 2022, as well as learn some simple steps that we all can do to protect this region’s natural areas. Morning presentations will be followed by lunch (donation requested), with a partner work meeting after that, for those who wish to learn more, or have ideas for ways to collaborate with NCCISMA. The whole event is open to the public.
Collaboration and public involvement are two of the most important aspects of NCCISMA.
“We had our first public meeting in 2015, about four months after NCCISMA’s establishment, and the goal was really about getting the word out to anyone that was interested in invasive species in the region and to begin building our partner base,” said Vicki Sawicki, Program Coordinator for NCCISMA.
Over the years the annual meeting has grown in size, evolved in format and included a wide variety of speakers relating to NCCISMA’s ongoinginvasive species grant projects. Previous meetings had presentations on topics such as the difference between invasive aquatic plants and their beneficial native counterparts, herbicide safety, local sea lamprey control, nuisance wildlife and much more.
With an ever expanding group of partners, and never ending list of invasive species concerns, NCCISMA transitioned its 2018 and 2019 meetings to an interactive workgroup style, to better facilitate collaboration among partners addressing regional invasive species issues. Another benefit of this new style was that people were able to share their ideas for future projects and voice concerns to shape upcoming invasive species management priorities in the region.
This year’s format will be a hybrid of years past, with guest speakers on topics of interest to the public in the morning, followed by a work meeting after lunch. Presentations tie into one of NCCISMA’s current projects, Engaging ORV enthusiasts to stop the spread of invasives. The goal of the project is to raise awareness of invasive species along the trails and how simple steps can protect these amazing places for generations to come. Guest speakers at this year’s meeting are from the U.S. Forest Service, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and Lake County Sheriff’s Department. They will share ways to get the most out of your trail riding experience while also protecting area trails for future generations. This is a great opportunity for anyone with questions about ORV trails or trail riding in the region.
In addition to the speaker presentations, attendees will have the chance to win cool prizes by playing a round of trivia, testing knowledge about invasive species and decontamination practices, and raising awareness of the potential threat caused by invasives. No previous knowledge required! Simply showing up and listening to the guest speakers will prepare participants to be strong contenders in the trivia round and leave the meeting with the know-how to protect our beautiful natural areas from invasives, and possibly win some prizes.
The afternoon portion of the event is geared toward partner collaboration and brainstorming invasive species education, prevention, and control projects to benefit the region. NCCISMA collaborates with a wide array of organizations within its six-county coverage area of Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford; like river and lake associations, garden clubs, municipalities, hunting and fishing clubs, parks departments, tribal nations, local land management professionals and county conservation districts.
“We have so many great partners, and it seems like every year we add more,” said Sawicki.
To RSVP for NCCISMA’s Annual Meeting, contact Ryan Caro by calling or texting (231) 846-3089, or email ryan.caro@macd.org.
For more information about NCCISMA, visit our website at www.northcountryinvasives.org or contact us by phone at (231) 429-5072, or email at NCCISMA@macd.org.
