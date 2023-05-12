Tuesday, May 16
Cadillac
What: Healthy lifestyle habits
Info: Monthly for six months, third Tuesday of the month. Food samples, free recipes, guest speakers and literature. Different stuff each month.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: 13th Street Seventh Day Adventist Church
Thursday, May 18
Harrietta
What: Catholic study/book group
Info: Every Thursday except for the fourth Thursday of every month.
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W Gaston
Thursday, May 25
Harrietta
What: Monthly Mass
Info: The fourth Thursday of every month. Followed by a pot luck lunch.
Time: Noon
Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W Gaston