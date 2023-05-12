Tuesday, May 16

Cadillac

What: Healthy lifestyle habits

Info: Monthly for six months, third Tuesday of the month. Food samples, free recipes, guest speakers and literature. Different stuff each month.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: 13th Street Seventh Day Adventist Church

Thursday, May 18

Harrietta

What: Catholic study/book group

Info: Every Thursday except for the fourth Thursday of every month.

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W Gaston

Thursday, May 25

Harrietta

What: Monthly Mass

Info: The fourth Thursday of every month. Followed by a pot luck lunch.

Time: Noon

Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W Gaston

"

"