Tustin
• What: Rummage/Bake Sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St.
Cadillac
• What: Healthy lifestyle habits
• Info: Monthly for six months, third Tuesday of the month. Food samples, free recipes, guest speakers and literature.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: 13th Street Seventh Day Adventist Church
Thursday, June 22
Harrietta
What: Monthly Mass
Info: The fourth Thursday of every month. Followed by a pot luck lunch.
Time: Noon
Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W Gaston