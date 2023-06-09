Tustin

• What: Rummage/Bake Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St.

Cadillac

• What: Healthy lifestyle habits

• Info: Monthly for six months, third Tuesday of the month. Food samples, free recipes, guest speakers and literature.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: 13th Street Seventh Day Adventist Church

Thursday, June 22

Harrietta

What: Monthly Mass

Info: The fourth Thursday of every month. Followed by a pot luck lunch.

Time: Noon

Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W Gaston

