Cadillac
• What: AMEN Chorus Concert
• Info: The all men’s chorus will present songs and music featuring the Life of Jesus. Directed by Angela Warner, accompanied by Jennifer Schierbeek and Sandy Bode.
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: United Methodist Church of Cadillac, 1020 E Division St
• Cost: Free. Freewill offering accepted to benefit local mission non-profits
Harrietta
• What: Monthly Mass
• Info: The fourth Thursday of every month. Followed by a pot luck lunch.
• Time: Noon
• Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W. Gaston
Harrietta
• What: Catholic study/book group
• Info: Every Thursday except for the fourth Thursday of every month.
• Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
• Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W. Gaston
Cadillac
• What: Healthy lifestyle habits
• Info: Monthly for six months, third Tuesday of the month. Food samples, free recipes, guest speakers and literature. Different stuff each month.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: 13th Street Seventh Day Adventist Church