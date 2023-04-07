Lake City
• What: Community Good Friday Service
• Info: Area pastors will each give a brief meditation on one of the last seven sayings of Jesus on the Cross. Music will include a Community Choir and Bell Choir. Everyone is welcome.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Lake City First Presbyterian Church, 148 Houghton St.
Harrietta
• What: Catholic study/book group
• Info: Every Thursday except for the fourth Thursday of every month.
• Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
• Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W. Gaston
Cadillac
• What: Healthy lifestyle habits
• Info: Monthly for six months, third Tuesday of the month. Food samples, free recipes, guest speakers and literature. Different stuff each month.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: 13th Street Seventh Day Adventist Church
