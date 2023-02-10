Harrietta

• What: Catholic study/book group

• Info: Every Thursday except for the fourth Thursday of every month.

• Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

• Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W. Gaston

Harrietta

• What: Monthly Mass

• Info: The fourth Thursday of every month. Followed by a pot luck lunch.

• Time: Noon

• Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W. Gaston

Harrietta

• What: Stations of the Cross

• Info: Every Friday during Lent, followed by a light dinner soup and bread. From Feb. 24 to March 31.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W. Gaston

