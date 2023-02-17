Cadillac
• What: Healthy lifestyle habits
• Info: Monthly for six months, third Tuesday of the month. Food samples, free recipes, guest speakers and literature. Different stuff each month.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: 13th Street Seventh Day Adventist Church
Harrietta
• What: Monthly Mass
• Info: The fourth Thursday of every month. Followed by a pot luck lunch.
• Time: Noon
• Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W. Gaston
Harrietta
• What: Stations of the Cross
• Info: Every Friday during Lent, followed by a light dinner soup and bread. From Feb. 24 to March 31.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W. Gaston
Thursday, March 2
Harrietta
What: Catholic study/book group
Info: Every Thursday except for the fourth Thursday of every month.
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W Gaston