Harrietta

• What: Monthly Mass

• Info: The fourth Thursday of every month. Followed by a pot luck lunch.

• Time: Noon

• Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W. Gaston

Reed City

• What: Rummage Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Rummage Sale

• Info: Bag day, all day Friday.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.

Harrietta

• What: Catholic study/book group

• Info: Every Thursday except for the fourth Thursday of every month.

• Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

• Place: St. Edward Catholic Church, 207 W. Gaston

Cadillac

• What: Healthy lifestyle habits

• Info: Monthly for six months, third Tuesday of the month. Food samples, free recipes, guest speakers and literature. Different stuff each month.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: 13th Street Seventh Day Adventist Church

