Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: School Readiness Clinics
• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
• Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
• Place: 521 Cobb St.
• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Manton
• What: Manton Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park
Cadillac
• What: Gun Bash
• Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.
• Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
• Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20
• Contact: Brandon Nutt at 231-670-0175
• What: Relay for Life
• Info: Join Relay for Life in the world’s largest fundraising event against cancer.
• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: Blood is urgently needed and remains within the Munson Hospital system.
• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Moorestown
• What: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Yard Sale
• Info: Aug. 24 to 26. Set up Wednesday, Aug. 23, will take items of donations for yard sale then and throughout sale. Proceeds go towards helping community.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
• Contact: Heather at 231-229-2062 or Joy at 231-229-8563