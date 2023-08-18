Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: School Readiness Clinics

• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

• Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

• Place: 521 Cobb St.

• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Manton

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park

Cadillac

• What: Gun Bash

• Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.

• Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

• Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20

• Contact: Brandon Nutt at 231-670-0175

• What: Relay for Life

• Info: Join Relay for Life in the world’s largest fundraising event against cancer.

• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Pavilion

Cadillac

Cadillac

• What: Blood Drive

• Info: Blood is urgently needed and remains within the Munson Hospital system.

• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Moorestown

• What: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Yard Sale

• Info: Aug. 24 to 26. Set up Wednesday, Aug. 23, will take items of donations for yard sale then and throughout sale. Proceeds go towards helping community.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

• Contact: Heather at 231-229-2062 or Joy at 231-229-8563

