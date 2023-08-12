Cadillac

• What: Call to All Family Festival

• Info: Annul event put on by local churches over three days.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

• What: Meet the Author

• Info: Meet local Cadillac author Annie Langworty at Horizon Books

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Horizon Books, 115 S. Mitchell St.

• What: Music at Coyote Crossing

• Info: Back again to the Coyote Stage is Luke Winslow-King.

• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

Evart

• What: Rock for Vets Music Festival

• Time: 1 to 11 p.m.

• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds, 101 Recreation Ave.

Lake City

• What: 28th Annual Car Show

• Info: Trophies, door prizes, music, vendors in the park, kids cardboard box car show and more.

• Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Downtown Lake City

LeRoy

• What: Hispanic/Latin Culture and Heritage

• Info: Discover the Hispanic and Latin people and heritage. Representatives from the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will be at the center with a presentation and display items.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Donation of any amount

Manton

• What: 2023 Live music Summer Saturdays

• Info: Jack Leaver

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

• Place: Manton Trails RV Park, 9909 N. 39 Road

Mesick

• What: Summer Music

• Info: Freshwater Roots

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Northern Exposure Campground

• Cost: $5/vehicle

Cadillac

• What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

• Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

• Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: School Readiness Clinics

• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

• Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

• Place: 521 Cobb St.

• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Manton

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park

Saturday, Aug. 19

Cadillac

What: Gun Bash

Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.

Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S Mitchell St

Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20

Contact: Brandon Nutt 231-670-0175

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Cadillac

Friday, Aug. 25

Cadillac

Manton

