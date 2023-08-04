Baldwin
• What: School Readiness Clinics
• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: 5681 S. M-37
• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Bluegrass Festival
• Info: Live music all day long.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park
Reed City
• What: Summer Meal Program
• Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
• Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Place: GT Norman Elementary
• Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.
• What: CrossRoads Picnic in the Park
• Info: Metro Soul Band
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: 3rd Annual Veterans/Military Expo
• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: Free admission and parking
• What: Mitchell St Market Summer Block Party
• Info: Browse locally owned shops, make your way through the social district with summer drinks and grab a meal at a local restaurant.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Downtown Cadillac
Harrietta
• What: Harrietta Blueberry Festival
• Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Manton
• What: Summer Saturdays
• Info: Jason Peek
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Manton Trails RV Park
Marion
• What: 19th Annual car, truck, bike and rat rod show
• Info: Music, food and over 140 trophies.
• Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: 530 E. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Sunday Summer Series
• Info: Botanical market, food trucks and vendors, open mic and concerts
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Farmers Market
What: Auditions
Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 601 Chestnut St
Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com
What: Sundays by the Lake
Info: The Knockauffs
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion
Monday, Aug. 7
Cadillac
What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.
What:The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: A fond farewell. The band will be playing its favorite songs of the season. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Thursday, Aug. 10
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597 and leave a message.
What: Back to School Carnival
Info: Games, bounce house, free haircuts, dental screenings, prizes, backpack giveaway and more.
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Place: YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive
What: Power of the Purse
Info: Join Munson Healthcare Foundations in celebrating 11 years of community support for women’s health services. Silent auctions, raffle prizes, live entertainment and more.
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Place: The Truck Stop
Cost: $50
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Wendell Harrison
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion
Lake City
What: School Readiness Clinics
Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Place: 6180 W Sanborn Road Suite No. 1
Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Friday, Aug. 11
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
Info: Wendell Harrison
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Saturday, Aug. 12
LeRoy
What: Hispanic/Latin Culture and Heritage
Info: Discover the Hispanic and Latin people and heritage. Representatives from the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will be at the center with a presentation and display items.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Cost: Donation of any amount
Monday, Aug. 14
Cadillac
Friday, Aug. 18
Cadillac
What: School Readiness Clinics
Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Place: 521 Cobb St
Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Saturday, Aug. 19
Cadillac
What: Gun Bash
Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.
Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S Mitchell St
Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20
Contact: Brandon Nutt 231-670-0175