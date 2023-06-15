LeRoy
• What: Canning and Safe food preservation
• Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free Class, Donations to benefit the center appreciated
Tustin
• What: Rummage/Bake Sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
McBain
• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”
• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School
• Cost: $15
Tustin
• What: Rummage/Bake Sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St.
Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost $25
LeRoy
• What: Live Bluegrass
• Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center
McBain
• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”
• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School
• Cost: $15
Cadillac
• What: 73rd and 126th Army Bands Father’s Day Concert
• Info: Free concert.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: Alcohol ink jewelry
• Info: Each participant will get to create three distinct pieces. All supplies included. Only 15 seats available.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts
• Cost: Non members $75, members $60
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
Reed City
• What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring
• Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.
• Time: 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Evart
• What: Moolenaar staff office hours
• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
• Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
• Place: Evart City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bing a veteran ID or their DD214
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597. Leave a message.
• What: Moolenaar staff office hours
• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
• Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N. Lake St.
• What: Community Blood Drive
• Info: Donors are urgently needed and blood stays withing the Munson health care system.
• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• What: Fused Glass open studio
• Info: The glass fusing studio at Up North Arts will be open the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Projects for all experience levels. Adults and children 10 and up.
• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts
• Cost: Project based
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, June 23
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Tuesday, June 27
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art
Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, June 29
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Reed City
What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic
Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion
Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805
Friday, June 30
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand