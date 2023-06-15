LeRoy

• What: Canning and Safe food preservation

• Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Free Class, Donations to benefit the center appreciated

Tustin

• What: Rummage/Bake Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

McBain

• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”

• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School

• Cost: $15

Tustin

• What: Rummage/Bake Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St.

Cadillac

• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series

• Info: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance

• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• Cost $25

LeRoy

• What: Live Bluegrass

• Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center

McBain

• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”

• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School

• Cost: $15

Cadillac

• What: 73rd and 126th Army Bands Father’s Day Concert

• Info: Free concert.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion

Cadillac

• What: Alcohol ink jewelry

• Info: Each participant will get to create three distinct pieces. All supplies included. Only 15 seats available.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts

• Cost: Non members $75, members $60

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring

• Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.

• Time: 5 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Evart

• What: Moolenaar staff office hours

• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.

• Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

• Place: Evart City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bing a veteran ID or their DD214

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597. Leave a message.

• What: Moolenaar staff office hours

• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.

• Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N. Lake St.

• What: Community Blood Drive

• Info: Donors are urgently needed and blood stays withing the Munson health care system.

• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• What: Fused Glass open studio

• Info: The glass fusing studio at Up North Arts will be open the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Projects for all experience levels. Adults and children 10 and up.

• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts

• Cost: Project based

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Friday, June 23

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Tuesday, June 27

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

Reed City

What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art

Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, June 29

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Reed City

What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic

Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion

Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805

Friday, June 30

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

