Cadillac
• What: Teen Tuesdays: Crochet projects
• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• What: Fun is the Whole Point 0.5K
• Info: Help raise money to help Blessing in a Backpack. Wacky costumes encouraged.
• Time: 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Curry House, 5858 S. 47th Road
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Manton Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park
Tustin
• What: 56th Annual Model Air Show
• Info: You may see demonstrations of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, warbirds, electric jets and special aircrafts. Please bring your own chair.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: CAMS Club Field, U.S. 131, Exit 168, South at Blinker
• Cost: Admission by donation, free and handicap parking
• Contact: 231-884-8629
Cadillac
• What: TOPS
• Info: A weight loss support group.
• Time: 5:30 p.m. weigh in, 6 p.m. meeting
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4, first meeting is free.
• Contact: Dot Thompson at tigs_ma@msn.com
• What: DivorceCare
• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: 231-775-5629