Cadillac

• What: Teen Tuesdays: Crochet projects

• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• What: Fun is the Whole Point 0.5K

• Info: Help raise money to help Blessing in a Backpack. Wacky costumes encouraged.

• Time: 2:30 p.m.

• Place: Curry House, 5858 S. 47th Road

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park

Tustin

• What: 56th Annual Model Air Show

• Info: You may see demonstrations of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, warbirds, electric jets and special aircrafts. Please bring your own chair.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: CAMS Club Field, U.S. 131, Exit 168, South at Blinker

• Cost: Admission by donation, free and handicap parking

• Contact: 231-884-8629

Cadillac

• What: TOPS

• Info: A weight loss support group.

• Time: 5:30 p.m. weigh in, 6 p.m. meeting

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

• Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4, first meeting is free.

• Contact: Dot Thompson at tigs_ma@msn.com

• What: DivorceCare

• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.

• Contact: 231-775-5629

