Cadillac
• What: Relay for life planning meeting
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Evergreen Resort Conference room B, 7880 Mackinaw Trail
Cadillac
• What: Barley, BBQ and Beats
• Info: Fundraising event featuring cocktails from local distilleries, barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants and live musical performances — all to support access to not-for-profit hospice.
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: The Wex
• Cost: $75
Cadillac
• What: Fiddlers Jamboree
• Info: Jamboree is open to all fiddlers and acoustic musicians.
• Time: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jamboree, 4 to 5 p.m. Circle of Friends Jamming and pizza available for sale, 5 to 7 p.m. Dancing.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Free
LeRoy
• What: Archery Demonstration
• Info: Recurve archers and coaches, Annette Skoog and Matthew Garcia, will be at Dewings Center with an archery demonstration. All ages welcome. Reservation needed to participate.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Contact: 231-768-3519 or email contact@dewingscenter.org
• Cost: Free Admission, suggested $5 donation to center
Cadillac
• What: AMEN Chorus Concert
• Info: The all men’s chorus will present songs and music featuring the Life of Jesus. Directed by Angela Warner, accompanied by Jennifer Schierbeek and Sandy Bode.
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: United Methodist Church of Cadillac, 1020 E. Division St.
• Cost: Free. Freewill offering accepted to benefit local mission non-profits
Reed City
• What: Little Explorers Story Time
• Info: For ages 2 and under.
• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
• What: Crafting at the Library
• Info: Spring book page bouquet. Open to all ages, anyone under 16 will need an adult present. All required materials will be provided. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
• Time: 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Fun and Games
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
Lake City
• What: Senator Michelle Hoitenga office hours
• Info: Meeting with constituents, no appointment necessary
• Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Library, 210 S. Canal St.
• What: Perennial Plant and Garden Sale
• Info: Sale in support of Footprints in Time
• Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: 805 Mitchell St., Lake City
Manton
• What: Dinner and Dance
• Info: Live band, dinner and dancing.
• Time: Dinner 5 p.m., Dancing 6 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Contact: Senior Center at (231)824-6961