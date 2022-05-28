Cadillac
• What: Charming North Artisan and Vintage Market
• Info: Join us for our first artisan and vintage market, hosted in our newly renovated event space!
• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Charming North, 109 S. Mitchell St.
• What: 4th Anniversary Celebration and Greenhouse Grand Opening
• Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Willow Market, 916 N. Mitchell St.
• What: 1000 Watts Prophets and Adam Joynt Band
• Info: Zak Bunce and the boys will be playing alongside the Adam Joynt Band and will keep the good times rolling at Coyote!
• Time: 7:30 to 11 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing, 8593 S. 13 Road
Manton
• What: Manton Annual Classic Car Show
• Info: Come on down for some beautiful classic cars, food and entertainment.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: 308 Main St.
Harrietta
• What: Potluck Picnic
• Info: Come and enjoy a potluck picnic with family and friends to celebrate and honor Memorial Day. Hope to see you there!
• Time: Noon
• Place: Harrietta Village Park
Lake City
• What: Logan and Seth at The Patio on Main
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Lake City
• What: Something with James at The Patio on Main
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Stride for S.T.R.I.V.E
• Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, 400 Linden St.
• What: Memorial Day BBQ
• Info: S.A.L Chicken barbecue, serving until gone. Public Welcome. 1/2 a chicken, baked beans, potato salad and a roll. Take out available.
• Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac American Legion Post 94, 422 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $10
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
