Cadillac
• What: Friends of the Cadillac Library Used Book Sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Phyllis Olson 55th Annual Juried Art Fair
• Time: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons
• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
• Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Cadillac
• What: Paul McMullen Memorial 5K run/walk
• Info: Proceeds to benefit a Paul McMullen Scholarship
• Time: Registration 7:15 a.m., Race 8:30 a.m.
• Place: Start line at the boat launch on Chestnut St.
• Cost: $25
• What: Phyllis Olson 55th Annual Juried Art Fair
• Time: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons
• What: Friends of the Cadillac Library Used Book Sale
• Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
• Info: Festival of the Arts. Concert Band Spectacular.
• Time: 12:45 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Manton
• What: Christmas in July
• Info: Lunch provided, raffle and kids can check out the fire trucks.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: 4950 N. 31 Road
Monday, July 24
Cadillac
What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: A Trip to the Past. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m. Meetings start at 6:00 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: Yearly membership is $49, monthly dues are $4. First meeting is free.
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Tuesday, July 25
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
Thursday, July 27
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, July 28
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Saturday, July 29
Reed City
What: Taylor Swift Experience
Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.
Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.
Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, Downtown Reed City
Monday, July 31
Cadillac
What:The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: Battle of the March Kings. Featuring a new commissioned piece. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion