Cadillac

• What: Friends of the Cadillac Library Used Book Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Phyllis Olson 55th Annual Juried Art Fair

• Time: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

• Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Cadillac

• What: Paul McMullen Memorial 5K run/walk

• Info: Proceeds to benefit a Paul McMullen Scholarship

• Time: Registration 7:15 a.m., Race 8:30 a.m.

• Place: Start line at the boat launch on Chestnut St.

• Cost: $25

• What: Phyllis Olson 55th Annual Juried Art Fair

• Time: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons

• What: Friends of the Cadillac Library Used Book Sale

• Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

• Info: Festival of the Arts. Concert Band Spectacular.

• Time: 12:45 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Manton

• What: Christmas in July

• Info: Lunch provided, raffle and kids can check out the fire trucks.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: 4950 N. 31 Road

Monday, July 24

Cadillac

What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

Info: A Trip to the Past. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m. Meetings start at 6:00 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Cost: Yearly membership is $49, monthly dues are $4. First meeting is free.

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

Tuesday, July 25

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

Thursday, July 27

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Friday, July 28

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Saturday, July 29

Reed City

What: Taylor Swift Experience

Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.

Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.

Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, Downtown Reed City

Monday, July 31

Cadillac

What:The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

Info: Battle of the March Kings. Featuring a new commissioned piece. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

