Tuesday, March 21
Lake City
What: Let’s Read Lake City
Info: Read aloud round up
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Place: Pioneer Township Hall, 2914 W Moorestown Rd
What: Alanon Meeting
Time: 11 a.m.
What: Potluck
Info: Card bingo and potluck
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Lake City Senior Center, 130 E John St
Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church
What: Soup Supper
Info: Park in north parking lot
Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 301 E Johns St
What: AA meeting
Time: 8 p.m.
Place: United Methodist Church, 301 E John St
Wednesday, March 22
Cadillac
What: Healing Private Wounds
Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.
Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Place: 856 N Mitchell St
Contact: 231-846-4495
What: Free first time homebuyer workshop
Info: Part of a series of workshops for the first time homebuyer. Refreshments available.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: City2Shore Northern Michigan, 110 N Mitchell St
Lake City
What: Cardio drumming
Info: Call to reserve equipment
Time: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.
Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E Johns St
Contact: 269-357-3628
What: Narcotics Anonymous
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Place: Lake City Free Methodist Church, 128 N Canal St
Thursday, March 23
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
Saturday, March 25
LeRoy
What: Needle Arts Trunk Show
Info: Greet spring with needle arts. The LeRoy Area Needle Arts group will lead a discussion and give a trunk show plus have items for sale after the show.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Cost: Free, donations appreciated