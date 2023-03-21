Tuesday, March 21

Lake City

What: Let’s Read Lake City

Info: Read aloud round up

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Place: Pioneer Township Hall, 2914 W Moorestown Rd

What: Alanon Meeting

Time: 11 a.m.

What: Potluck

Info: Card bingo and potluck

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Lake City Senior Center, 130 E John St

Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church

What: Soup Supper

Info: Park in north parking lot

Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 301 E Johns St

What: AA meeting

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: United Methodist Church, 301 E John St

Wednesday, March 22

Cadillac

What: Healing Private Wounds

Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.

Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Place: 856 N Mitchell St

Contact: 231-846-4495

What: Free first time homebuyer workshop

Info: Part of a series of workshops for the first time homebuyer. Refreshments available.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: City2Shore Northern Michigan, 110 N Mitchell St

Lake City

What: Cardio drumming

Info: Call to reserve equipment

Time: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E Johns St

Contact: 269-357-3628

What: Narcotics Anonymous

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Place: Lake City Free Methodist Church, 128 N Canal St

Thursday, March 23

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

Saturday, March 25

LeRoy

What: Needle Arts Trunk Show

Info: Greet spring with needle arts. The LeRoy Area Needle Arts group will lead a discussion and give a trunk show plus have items for sale after the show.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

