Reed City

• What: Cinema at the Library

• Info: Dead Poets Society, runtime 2 hours and 8 minutes, rated PG.

• Time: 5 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters

• Info: Scrapbook pages. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people.

• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour

• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Blood Drive

• Info: Blood is urgently needed and stays within the Munson Hospital System.

• Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Cadillac

• What: De-Stress Workshop

• Info: Teens, learn new strategies to cope with stress.

• Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Cadillac

• What: Library Game Day

• Info: Drop in and play board games at the library.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: HeArts for Arts

• Info: Come out for a night with Rotary for a fundraiser in support of Up North Arts.

• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

• Place: 1450 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $50

Lake City

What: Earth Day celebration

Info: Enjoy Earth Day with the Missaukee Conservation District. Come for one or all events.

Time: Upcycled bird feeders 10 a.m.; sings of spring hike 1 p.m.; volunteer at the bird wall 4 p.m.

Place: Missaukee Conservation District

LeRoy

What: Gardening through the Seasons and Permaculture Workshop

Info: LeAnn Draper will be at Dewings Center to lead a workshop on how to garden through the seasons. Gain new skills and connect with other gardeners.

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Cost: Free; donations to benefit the center are appreciated.

Manton

What: Country Dance

Info: Classic Country music and live band

Time: Food served at 5 p.m., Dancing from 6 to 9 p.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W Main St

Contact: Judy (231)824-6329

Reed City

What: Reed City Beer Festival

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park, 700 N Park St

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at gate. VIP tickets $55 in advance, $60 at gate.

Sunday, April 23

Cadillac

What: Earth Day Celebration

Info: The Cadillac Earth Day Celebration is back. There will once again be information booths and each child will get a free tree to plant.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, Harris Street

Cost: Free

Luther

What: Tree planting

Info: Planting native trees at two restoration sites at Silver Creek. CRA will bring tools, buckets and 300 plants.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Silver Creek campground, 8701 N State Road

Contact: RSVP to nate@rivercare.org

Monday, April 24

Evart

What: Moolenaar staff available

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.

Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Place: Evart City Hall, 200 S Main Street

Thursday, April 27

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Info: Lots of great books at great prices.

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Friday, April 28

Cadillac

What: Moolenaar staff available

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N Lake St

Saturday, April 29

Cadillac

What: Fly Fishing Clinic

Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E M-115

Cost: $40

Reed City

What: Refresh Reed City

Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.

Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.

Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot

"

"