Reed City
• What: Cinema at the Library
• Info: Dead Poets Society, runtime 2 hours and 8 minutes, rated PG.
• Time: 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
• Info: Scrapbook pages. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people.
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: Blood is urgently needed and stays within the Munson Hospital System.
• Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Cadillac
• What: De-Stress Workshop
• Info: Teens, learn new strategies to cope with stress.
• Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Library Game Day
• Info: Drop in and play board games at the library.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: HeArts for Arts
• Info: Come out for a night with Rotary for a fundraiser in support of Up North Arts.
• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
• Place: 1450 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $50
Lake City
What: Earth Day celebration
Info: Enjoy Earth Day with the Missaukee Conservation District. Come for one or all events.
Time: Upcycled bird feeders 10 a.m.; sings of spring hike 1 p.m.; volunteer at the bird wall 4 p.m.
Place: Missaukee Conservation District
LeRoy
What: Gardening through the Seasons and Permaculture Workshop
Info: LeAnn Draper will be at Dewings Center to lead a workshop on how to garden through the seasons. Gain new skills and connect with other gardeners.
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Cost: Free; donations to benefit the center are appreciated.
Manton
What: Country Dance
Info: Classic Country music and live band
Time: Food served at 5 p.m., Dancing from 6 to 9 p.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W Main St
Contact: Judy (231)824-6329
Reed City
What: Reed City Beer Festival
Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park, 700 N Park St
Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at gate. VIP tickets $55 in advance, $60 at gate.
Sunday, April 23
Cadillac
What: Earth Day Celebration
Info: The Cadillac Earth Day Celebration is back. There will once again be information booths and each child will get a free tree to plant.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, Harris Street
Cost: Free
Luther
What: Tree planting
Info: Planting native trees at two restoration sites at Silver Creek. CRA will bring tools, buckets and 300 plants.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Silver Creek campground, 8701 N State Road
Contact: RSVP to nate@rivercare.org
Monday, April 24
Evart
What: Moolenaar staff available
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Place: Evart City Hall, 200 S Main Street
Thursday, April 27
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
Info: Lots of great books at great prices.
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Friday, April 28
Cadillac
What: Moolenaar staff available
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N Lake St
Saturday, April 29
Cadillac
What: Fly Fishing Clinic
Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E M-115
Cost: $40
Reed City
What: Refresh Reed City
Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.
Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.
Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot