Cadillac
• What: De-Stress Workshop
• Info: Teens, learn new strategies to cope with stress.
• Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Lake City
• What: Let’s Read Lake City
• Info: Read aloud round up for ages 4 and under.
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.
• What: Celebrate Recovery
• Time: Dinner 6:15 p.m.; meeting 7 p.m.
• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road
Cadillac
• What: Library Game Day
• Info: Drop in and play board games at the library.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: HeArts for Arts
• Info: Come out for a night with Rotary for a fundraiser in support of Up North Arts.
• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
• Place: 1450 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $50
Lake City
• What: Earth Day celebration
• Info: Enjoy Earth Day with the Missaukee Conservation District. Come for one or all events.
• Time: Upcycled bird feeders 10 a.m.; sings of spring hike 1 p.m.; volunteer at the bird wall 4 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee Conservation District
• What: Mushrooming 101
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.
LeRoy
• What: Gardening through the Seasons and Permaculture Workshop
• Info: LeAnn Draper will be at Dewings Center to lead a workshop on how to garden through the seasons. Gain new skills and connect with other gardeners.
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free; donations to benefit the center are appreciated.
Manton
• What: Country Dance
• Info: Classic Country music and live band
• Time: Food served at 5 p.m., Dancing from 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main St.
• Contact: Judy (231)824-6329
Reed City
• What: Reed City Beer Festival
• Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park, 700 N. Park St.
• Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at gate. VIP tickets $55 in advance, $60 at gate.
Cadillac
• What: Earth Day Celebration
• Info: The Cadillac Earth Day Celebration is back. There will once again be information booths and each child will get a free tree to plant.
• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, Harris Street
• Cost: Free
• What: Spring Social and Michigan Energy Panel
• Info: Hosted by the Wexford County Republican Committee. Explores how rolling blackouts could impact communities with upcoming coal plant closures.
• Time: Social 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Panel 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Luther
• What: Tree planting
• Info: Planting native trees at two restoration sites at Silver Creek. CRA will bring tools, buckets and 300 plants.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Silver Creek campground, 8701 N. State Road
• Contact: RSVP to nate@rivercare.org
Evart
• What: Moolenaar staff available
• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
• Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Place: Evart City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Lake City
• What: Early spring book sale
• Place: 210 S. Canal St.
Lake City
• What: Let’s Read Lake City
• Info: Read aloud round-up.
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Pioneer Township Hall, 2914 W. Moorestown Road
• What: Alanon Meeting
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church
• What: AA meeting
• Time: 8 p.m.
• Place: United Methodist Church, 301 E. John St.
Cadillac
• What: Healing Private Wounds
• Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.
• Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
• Place: 856 N.. Mitchell St.
Cadillac
• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
• Info: Lots of great books at great prices.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597
Reed City
• What: Rummage Sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Lake City
• What: TOPS weekly meeting
• Time: Weigh-in 9 a.m.; meeting 10 a.m.
• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road
• What: AA meeting
• Time: 8 p.m.
• Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 John St.
Friday, April 28
Cadillac
What: Moolenaar staff available
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N Lake St
Reed City
What: Rummage Sale
Info: Bag day, all day Friday.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut St
Saturday, April 29
Cadillac
What: Fly Fishing Clinic
Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E M-115
Cost: $40
What: Detroit Lions Legends vs Cadillac Firefighter All-stars Baskeball Game
Info: Proceeds from the event will benefit local deputies. Lions Legends will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with local fans.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School
Reed City
What: Refresh Reed City
Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.
Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.
Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot
Monday, May 1
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Philharmonic Club meeting
Info: Violinist performance. Update on plans for 100th year celebration. Light refreshments. All are welcome.
Time: 4 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Tuesday, May 2
Reed City
What: MARSP meeting
Info: 2023 Health insurance, legislature, activities and plans for 2023 meetings. Please come and great our MARSP friends.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 mile Road