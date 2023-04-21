Cadillac

• What: De-Stress Workshop

• Info: Teens, learn new strategies to cope with stress.

• Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Lake City

• What: Let’s Read Lake City

• Info: Read aloud round up for ages 4 and under.

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.

• What: Celebrate Recovery

• Time: Dinner 6:15 p.m.; meeting 7 p.m.

• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road

Cadillac

• What: Library Game Day

• Info: Drop in and play board games at the library.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: HeArts for Arts

• Info: Come out for a night with Rotary for a fundraiser in support of Up North Arts.

• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

• Place: 1450 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $50

Lake City

• What: Earth Day celebration

• Info: Enjoy Earth Day with the Missaukee Conservation District. Come for one or all events.

• Time: Upcycled bird feeders 10 a.m.; sings of spring hike 1 p.m.; volunteer at the bird wall 4 p.m.

• Place: Missaukee Conservation District

• What: Mushrooming 101

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.

LeRoy

• What: Gardening through the Seasons and Permaculture Workshop

• Info: LeAnn Draper will be at Dewings Center to lead a workshop on how to garden through the seasons. Gain new skills and connect with other gardeners.

• Time: 3 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Free; donations to benefit the center are appreciated.

Manton

• What: Country Dance

• Info: Classic Country music and live band

• Time: Food served at 5 p.m., Dancing from 6 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main St.

• Contact: Judy (231)824-6329

Reed City

• What: Reed City Beer Festival

• Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park, 700 N. Park St.

• Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at gate. VIP tickets $55 in advance, $60 at gate.

Cadillac

• What: Earth Day Celebration

• Info: The Cadillac Earth Day Celebration is back. There will once again be information booths and each child will get a free tree to plant.

• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, Harris Street

• Cost: Free

• What: Spring Social and Michigan Energy Panel

• Info: Hosted by the Wexford County Republican Committee. Explores how rolling blackouts could impact communities with upcoming coal plant closures.

• Time: Social 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Panel 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Armory, 415 Haynes St.

Luther

• What: Tree planting

• Info: Planting native trees at two restoration sites at Silver Creek. CRA will bring tools, buckets and 300 plants.

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Silver Creek campground, 8701 N. State Road

• Contact: RSVP to nate@rivercare.org

Evart

• What: Moolenaar staff available

• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.

• Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Place: Evart City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Lake City

• What: Early spring book sale

• Place: 210 S. Canal St.

Lake City

• What: Let’s Read Lake City

• Info: Read aloud round-up.

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Pioneer Township Hall, 2914 W. Moorestown Road

• What: Alanon Meeting

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church

• What: AA meeting

• Time: 8 p.m.

• Place: United Methodist Church, 301 E. John St.

Cadillac

• What: Healing Private Wounds

• Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.

• Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.

• Place: 856 N.. Mitchell St.

Cadillac

• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

• Info: Lots of great books at great prices.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Healing Private Wounds

• Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.

• Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.

• Place: 856 N. Mitchell St.

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597

Reed City

• What: Rummage Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.

Lake City

• What: TOPS weekly meeting

• Time: Weigh-in 9 a.m.; meeting 10 a.m.

• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road

• What: AA meeting

• Time: 8 p.m.

• Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 John St.

Friday, April 28

Cadillac

What: Moolenaar staff available

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N Lake St

Reed City

What: Rummage Sale

Info: Bag day, all day Friday.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut St

Saturday, April 29

Cadillac

What: Fly Fishing Clinic

Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E M-115

Cost: $40

What: Detroit Lions Legends vs Cadillac Firefighter All-stars Baskeball Game

Info: Proceeds from the event will benefit local deputies. Lions Legends will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with local fans.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School

Reed City

What: Refresh Reed City

Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.

Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.

Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot

Monday, May 1

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Philharmonic Club meeting

Info: Violinist performance. Update on plans for 100th year celebration. Light refreshments. All are welcome.

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Tuesday, May 2

Reed City

What: MARSP meeting

Info: 2023 Health insurance, legislature, activities and plans for 2023 meetings. Please come and great our MARSP friends.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 mile Road

"

"