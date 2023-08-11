Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Call to All Family Festival
• Info: Annul event put on by local churches over three days.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
• What: Family Movie Night
• Info: Inside Out. Bring the family for a free movie in the park. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase.
• Time: 8:30 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
Lake City
• What: Cruise Night
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Downtown Lake City
Manton
• What: Manton Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park
Marion
• What: Friends of the Marion Public Library Fundraiser Concert
• Info: The Donny Rod Show. All funds support the local library.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Olde Mill Venue, 314 Mill
• Cost: $15
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
• Info: Wendell Harrison
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Cadillac
• What: Meet the Author
• Info: Meet local Cadillac author Annie Langworty at Horizon Books
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Horizon Books, 115 S. Mitchell St.
• What: Music at Coyote Crossing
• Info: Back again to the Coyote Stage is Luke Winslow-King.
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
Evart
• What: Rock for Vets Music Festival
• Time: 1 to 11 p.m.
• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds, 101 Recreation Ave.
Lake City
• What: 28th Annual Car Show
• Info: Trophies, door prizes, music, vendors in the park, kids cardboard box car show and more.
• Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Downtown Lake City
LeRoy
• What: Hispanic/Latin Culture and Heritage
• Info: Discover the Hispanic and Latin people and heritage. Representatives from the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will be at the center with a presentation and display items.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Donation of any amount
Manton
• What: 2023 Live music Summer Saturdays
• Info: Jack Leaver
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Manton Trails RV Park, 9909 N. 39 Road
Mesick
• What: Summer Music
• Info: Freshwater Roots
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Northern Exposure Campground
• Cost: $5/vehicle
Cadillac
Cadillac
• What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
• Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
• Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.
Cadillac
Cadillac
• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
• Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
• Place: 521 Cobb St.
• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Manton
Saturday, Aug. 19
Cadillac
What: Gun Bash
Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.
Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S Mitchell St
Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20
Contact: Brandon Nutt 231-670-0175
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Cadillac
Friday, Aug. 25
Cadillac
Manton
