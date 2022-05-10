Harrietta

• What: Free community lunch

• Time: Noon

Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA-Retired chapter meeting

• Info: At the meeting, we will be discussing the new redistricting for the State of Michigan. Optional lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac MEA office

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• What: New sexual abuse recovery group

• Info: To support survivors of sexual abuse/assault. This 10 week support group is for anyone affected by sexual abuse or assault.

• Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N Mitchell St

• Contact: Sign up by calling 231-846-4495

Saturday, May 14

Cadillac

What: Northern Lites Readers presents Potato Gumbo

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St

Cost: $10

What: Women’s Wellness and Wedding Expo

Info: Come and enjoy a variety of speakers, vendors, food and other fun activities!

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: The Wex, 1320 N. Mitchell Drive

Cost: General admission $12; Two day pass $15

Sunday, May 15

Cadillac

Thursday, May 19

Reed City

What: Rummage Sale

Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut Street

Friday, May 20

Reed City

What: Rummage Sale

Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut Street

Thursday, May 26

Cadillac

Thursday, June 9

Cadillac

Thursday, June 23

Cadillac

