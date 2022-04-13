Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA Retired meeting
• Info: Discussing pending legislation and petition drives. Optional lunch at After 26 prior to meeting at 11:30 a.m.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
• What: Ukulele Community Strum
• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Colored Eggs
• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
Reed City
• What: Library Closed
• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.
Cadillac
• What: Ukulele Community Strum
• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth
• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: NARFE meeting
• Info: Speaker Rae Berwald from Curry House on their memory care unit with meeting to follow.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: March for Hope
• Info: A walk to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Doughnuts will be served afterwards. For more information please call Cadillac Healing Private Wounds Center.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac City Park
Monday, April 25
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, April 27
Cadillac
What: Ukulele Community Strum
Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, April 28
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library used book sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Friday, April 29
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library used book sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room
Saturday, April 30
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library used book sale
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room
Reed City
What: Refresh Reed City
Info: Trinity Lutheran Church is proud to host the third Refresh Reed City! This is an opportunity for the community to come together and help spruce up our wonderful city. Hot dogs served after at Westerburg Park.
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: Meet at the Reed City Depot
Wednesday, May 4
Interlochen
What: Healing Private Wounds abuse recovery group
Info: For those who have experienced sexual trauma. Each group is 10 weeks long.
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Place: Interlochen Public Library conference room
Contact: Call 231-846-4495 to register
Thursday, May 12
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, May 26
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 9
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 23
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road