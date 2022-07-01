July 1
Community Center — Closed for Fourth of July
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Greatest 4th Book Sale stop in to check it out
July 2
Missaukee County Recycling Center — open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, 231-920-4667.
Lake City Eagles Club —Steak-O, 2 to 4 p.m., public welcome, for ages 1 to 12, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Missaukee Conservation Club--Breakfast 7 to 11a.m., public welcome, located at 1431 North Morey Road (M-66)
July 3
Lake City Eagles — free pool, open 2 to 8 p.m., public welcome, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church — Free concert 6 p.m., Free Indeed Gospel Group, public welcome to our outdoor pavilion. Bring a lawn chair, blanket or listen from your vehicle. Free will offering. For more information call 231-839-2948 or 231-920-7878.
July 4
Merritt Golden Agers — Open 5 to 8 p.m., bring a snack, round and square dancing to old-time country music, 5833 East Lotan Road, Falmouth. Call Rosie at 231-392-5158 with any questions.
Lake City Eagles — Burger night 5 to 7:30 p.m., public welcome, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East) (231) 839-7224
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Closed for Fourth of July
Falmouth Fourth Of July Celebration — Starting at 6 p.m. with kids games, Food and fireworks. Downtown Falmouth 49632
July 5
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 231-920-4667
AA Meeting — United Methodist Church, 301 East John Street Lake City, 8 p.m.
Lake City Free Methodist Church — Food Bank, 1 to 3:30 p.m., located at the Corner of Canal and Mitchell Streets, Lake City
Alanon Meeting — St. Stephens Catholic Church, Lake City, 11 a.m.
Lake City Senior Center — open Cookie Sale 11a.m. to 2p.m., located at 120 East John Street, Lake City
Community Center — Closed for MHSAA
Lake City Eagles Club — Euchre 6:30 p.m., located at 4154 West Houghton lake Road (M-55 East)
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Ukulele Lessons 10 and 11 a.m. 210 South Canal Street
July 6
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 231-920-4667
Community Center — Closed for MHSAA
Lake City Eagles Club — Free Pool open at noon, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
July 7
AA Meeting — Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 East John Street, Lake City, 8 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous — Lake City Free Methodist Church, 128 North Canal Street, Lake City, 7 p.m.
TOPS Weekly Meeting — weigh-in 9 a.m., meeting starts at 10 a.m., located at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church basement, 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Community Center —Closed for MHSAA
American Legion Post 300 — Euchre 6 p.m. each Thursday, American Legion hall, 114 North Main Street, Lake City
Rehoboth Reformed Church — Food distribution 4 to 5:30 p.m., located at 8372 South Lucas Road, McBain
Evangelical Presbyterian Church — Good Neighbor Food Panty, 2 to 4 p.m., located at 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Prosper Christian Reformed Church — Food Distribution 4 to 5:30 p.m., located at 1975 East Prosper Road, Falmouth
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Summer Reading Program kickoff at the Library. Ocean Exploration with Gary Knapp 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. located at 210 South Canal Street Lake City