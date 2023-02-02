Cadillac

• What: DivorceCare

• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.

• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com

Cadillac

• What: Goodreads Class

• Info: Learn how to use the goodreads.com website and app to track your reading and discover new books. Bring the device you would like to learn on.

• Time: 10 to 11 a.m. of 5 to 6 p.m.

• Place: Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: 2023 Midwest Snow Kite Jam

• Info: Wind conditions will determine the exact location. Register online.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort, 6319 M-115

Cadillac

• What: Hard Water School, Two-day Ice Fishing Class

• Info: Spend the first day gearing up, rigging rods and learning about what you need to know on the ice this year. Optional second day will be spent fishing.

• Time: 10 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Second day optional)

• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E. M-115

• Cost: $40

• Contact: Ed Shaw, ShawE@michigan.gov or (231)779-1321

• What: Presentation on “Farming God’s way”

• Info: Techniques for gardens and small farms.

• Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

• What: Snow Ball

• Info: For grades 8 through 12. Come dressed as your favorite cosplay character or make a cape and mask upon arrival. Snacks, crafts, dancing and more.

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Die Laughing

• Info: Short skits poking fun at making the “final exit.”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: UpNorth Arts, 601 Chestnut St

• Cost: $10

Lake City

• What: Winter Fest, Scavenger Hunt

• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Missaukee Mountain, 6500 W. Walker Road

• What: Winter Fest, Carriage rides and petting zoo

• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Fire Department, 115 John St.

• What: Winter Fest, craft show

• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: American Legion, 114 N. Main St.

• What: Winter Fest Corn hole Tournament

• Time: Starts at 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake City High School

• Contact: Will Eubank at 231-920-5275 for more information

• What: Winter Fest Paint and Sip

• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

• Place: American Legion, 114 N. Main St.

• Registration: Chamber website, www.missuakeechamber.com

• Cost: $45 per person

• What: Winter Fest, Broom Ball Tournament

• Time: Same-day registration at 9 a.m., first game at 9:30 a.m.

• Place: Hammer’s Pub and Grub

• Registration: www.missaukeechamber.com

• Cost: $30 per team

Cadillac

Cadillac

• What: History Speaker Series: An evening with Delos Blodgett

• Info: Delos Blodgett tells his exciting life story in his own words. Free.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Reed City

What: Story hour, I Love my Family

Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut Street

Thursday, Feb. 9

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID of their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Friday, Feb. 10

Moorestown

What: Baked chicken dinner

Info: Baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, vegetable medley, sweet and sour cabbage and dessert. Coffee, punch and water. Proceeds will go towards building a school in Nigeria and playground fencing at Norwich Hall.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: Norwich Township Hall

