Cadillac
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Cadillac
• What: Goodreads Class
• Info: Learn how to use the goodreads.com website and app to track your reading and discover new books. Bring the device you would like to learn on.
• Time: 10 to 11 a.m. of 5 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: 2023 Midwest Snow Kite Jam
• Info: Wind conditions will determine the exact location. Register online.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort, 6319 M-115
Cadillac
• What: Hard Water School, Two-day Ice Fishing Class
• Info: Spend the first day gearing up, rigging rods and learning about what you need to know on the ice this year. Optional second day will be spent fishing.
• Time: 10 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Second day optional)
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E. M-115
• Cost: $40
• Contact: Ed Shaw, ShawE@michigan.gov or (231)779-1321
• What: Presentation on “Farming God’s way”
• Info: Techniques for gardens and small farms.
• Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• What: Snow Ball
• Info: For grades 8 through 12. Come dressed as your favorite cosplay character or make a cape and mask upon arrival. Snacks, crafts, dancing and more.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Die Laughing
• Info: Short skits poking fun at making the “final exit.”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: UpNorth Arts, 601 Chestnut St
• Cost: $10
Lake City
• What: Winter Fest, Scavenger Hunt
• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee Mountain, 6500 W. Walker Road
• What: Winter Fest, Carriage rides and petting zoo
• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Fire Department, 115 John St.
• What: Winter Fest, craft show
• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: American Legion, 114 N. Main St.
• What: Winter Fest Corn hole Tournament
• Time: Starts at 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake City High School
• Contact: Will Eubank at 231-920-5275 for more information
• What: Winter Fest Paint and Sip
• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
• Place: American Legion, 114 N. Main St.
• Registration: Chamber website, www.missuakeechamber.com
• Cost: $45 per person
• What: Winter Fest, Broom Ball Tournament
• Time: Same-day registration at 9 a.m., first game at 9:30 a.m.
• Place: Hammer’s Pub and Grub
• Registration: www.missaukeechamber.com
• Cost: $30 per team
Cadillac
• What: Die Laughing
• Info: Short skits poking fun at making the “final exit.”
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: UpNorth Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: $10
Cadillac
• What: History Speaker Series: An evening with Delos Blodgett
• Info: Delos Blodgett tells his exciting life story in his own words. Free.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Reed City
What: Story hour, I Love my Family
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut Street
Thursday, Feb. 9
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID of their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
What: DivorceCare
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Friday, Feb. 10
Moorestown
What: Baked chicken dinner
Info: Baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, vegetable medley, sweet and sour cabbage and dessert. Coffee, punch and water. Proceeds will go towards building a school in Nigeria and playground fencing at Norwich Hall.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Norwich Township Hall