Reed City
• What: Story hour: Yum, Yum!
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597.
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
• Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Cadillac
• What: District Health Department No. 10 offices closed
• Info: In observance of Christmas, Wexford office will be closed Dec. 24 and 27. This includes the COVID-19 testing clinic. Normal business hours will resume on Dec. 28.
Reed City
• What: Closed for the holiday
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Falmouth
• What: Lessons in Carols
• Info: Christmas Eve service. Bring your pajama-clad kids. This service is informal but worshipful!
• Time: 11 p.m.
• Place: Prosper Church CRC, 1975 E. Prosper Road
Cadillac
Reed City
• What: Scrabble hour
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Holiday Break Movie
• Info: Join the Reed City Area District Library in watching Space Jam.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.