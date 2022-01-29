Cadillac

• What: Winter Fest

• Info: Join the Resurrection Life Church — Cadillac for a fun-filled afternoon in the snow! Bring your sleds, snowshoes, cross-country skis, etcetera. Lunch and hot cocoa will be provided.

• Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.

• Place: 9127 E. 44 1/2 Road

Cadillac

• What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group

• Info: Meets every Monday. First meeting is free.

• Time: Weigh in 5 p.m.; Meeting 6 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

• Cost: $4 monthly due; $37 yearly dues.

• Contact: Dot Thompson, (616)460-2659

Lake City

• What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Missaukee County Annex, 105 S. Canal St.

• Contact: info@missaukeecountydems.com for information or to attend virtually.

Cadillac

• What: Al-Anon meeting

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday

• What: Post 94 Perch Dinner Fundraiser

• Time: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac American Legion, 422 N. Mitchell St.

Cadillac

• What: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing

• Info: Learn to ice fish from the pros during this two-day course. The first Day will be spent gearing up, rigging rods and teaching you what you need to know on the ice. Optional day two to be spent fishing.

• Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon

• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing — MDNR, 6093 East M-115

• Registration: Go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.

• Cost: $40, space limited to 40 students

Lake City

What: Winterfest

Info: The festival will hold events like cars on ice, snowshoe races and snowman building on Feb. 5 and an ice fishing tournament, Missaukee snowmobile run on Feb. 6.

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Downtown Lake City

Mesick

What: Adult Valentines Vendor Show and Sale

Info: Come shop for your sweetheart or yourself. We have a variety of unique and tasty gifts. Something for everyone. 18 and older are welcome with valid ID.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Place: Ellen’s Corner Event Center, 115 and 37 Yellow building

Contact: Ruth Ann, (231) 342-0875

Sunday, Feb. 6

Lake City

Monday, Feb. 7

Cadillac

Thursday, Feb. 10

Cadillac

What: Divorce Care

Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

What: DivorceCare for Kids

Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

What: High School Musical

Info: Cadillac High School musical department presents High School Musical on Stage. Tickets available at Cadillac High School and Brinks Custom Framing.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School

Cost: Adults $10, students $5

Friday, Feb. 11

Cadillac

Saturday, Feb. 12

Cadillac

What: High School Musical

Info: Cadillac High School musical department presents High School Musical on Stage. Tickets available at Cadillac High School and Brinks Custom Framing.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School

Cost: Adults $10, students $5

Lake City

What: Polar Plunge

Time: same-day registration 1 p.m.; costume parade and plunge 2 p.m.

Place: Town Pump Saloon

Reed City

What: Harvey auditions

Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Thearter spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Place: 249 W Upton Ave

Sunday, Feb. 13

Reed City

What: Harvey auditions

Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Thearter spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Place: 249 W Upton Ave

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Reed City

What: Harvey auditions

Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Thearter spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: 249 W Upton Ave

Saturday, Feb. 19

Cadillac

What: Snowkite Olympics

Info: competitors will compete in events like high jump, park and flag race.

Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac