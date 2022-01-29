Cadillac
• What: Winter Fest
• Info: Join the Resurrection Life Church — Cadillac for a fun-filled afternoon in the snow! Bring your sleds, snowshoes, cross-country skis, etcetera. Lunch and hot cocoa will be provided.
• Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
• Place: 9127 E. 44 1/2 Road
Cadillac
• What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
• Info: Meets every Monday. First meeting is free.
• Time: Weigh in 5 p.m.; Meeting 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
• Cost: $4 monthly due; $37 yearly dues.
• Contact: Dot Thompson, (616)460-2659
Lake City
• What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Annex, 105 S. Canal St.
• Contact: info@missaukeecountydems.com for information or to attend virtually.
Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
• What: Post 94 Perch Dinner Fundraiser
• Time: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac American Legion, 422 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac
• What: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing
• Info: Learn to ice fish from the pros during this two-day course. The first Day will be spent gearing up, rigging rods and teaching you what you need to know on the ice. Optional day two to be spent fishing.
• Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing — MDNR, 6093 East M-115
• Registration: Go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
• Cost: $40, space limited to 40 students
Lake City
What: Winterfest
Info: The festival will hold events like cars on ice, snowshoe races and snowman building on Feb. 5 and an ice fishing tournament, Missaukee snowmobile run on Feb. 6.
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Downtown Lake City
Mesick
What: Adult Valentines Vendor Show and Sale
Info: Come shop for your sweetheart or yourself. We have a variety of unique and tasty gifts. Something for everyone. 18 and older are welcome with valid ID.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Place: Ellen’s Corner Event Center, 115 and 37 Yellow building
Contact: Ruth Ann, (231) 342-0875
Sunday, Feb. 6
Lake City
What: Winterfest
Info: The festival will hold events like cars on ice, snowshoe races and snowman building on Feb. 5 and an ice fishing tournament, Missaukee snowmobile run on Feb. 6.
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Downtown Lake City
Monday, Feb. 7
Cadillac
What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
Info: Meets every Monday. First meeting is free.
Time: Weigh in 5 p.m.; Meeting 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: $4 monthly due; $37 yearly dues.
Contact: Dot Thompson, (616)460-2659
Thursday, Feb. 10
Cadillac
What: Divorce Care
Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
What: DivorceCare for Kids
Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
What: High School Musical
Info: Cadillac High School musical department presents High School Musical on Stage. Tickets available at Cadillac High School and Brinks Custom Framing.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School
Cost: Adults $10, students $5
Friday, Feb. 11
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
Saturday, Feb. 12
Cadillac
What: High School Musical
Info: Cadillac High School musical department presents High School Musical on Stage. Tickets available at Cadillac High School and Brinks Custom Framing.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School
Cost: Adults $10, students $5
Lake City
What: Polar Plunge
Time: same-day registration 1 p.m.; costume parade and plunge 2 p.m.
Place: Town Pump Saloon
Reed City
What: Harvey auditions
Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Thearter spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Sunday, Feb. 13
Reed City
What: Harvey auditions
Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Thearter spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Reed City
What: Harvey auditions
Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Thearter spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Saturday, Feb. 19
Cadillac
What: Snowkite Olympics
Info: competitors will compete in events like high jump, park and flag race.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac