Cadillac

• What: Blood Drive

• Info: Blood is urgently needed and remains within the Munson Hospital system.

• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597

• What: UpBeat Cadillac: Men of Leisure

• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Moorestown

• What: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Yard Sale

• Info: Aug. 24 to 26. Set up Wednesday, Aug. 23, will take items of donations for yard sale then and throughout sale. Proceeds go towards helping community.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

• Contact: Heather at 231-229-2062 or Joy at 231-229-8563

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park

Reed City

• What: CrossRoads Picnic Show Case: Men of Leisure

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Cadillac

• What: Footliters Auditions

• Info: Auditions for Footliters’ production of “Steel Magnolias.”

• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

