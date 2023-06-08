Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
• What: Fused Glass open studio
• Info: The glass fusing studio at Up North Arts will be open the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Projects for all experience levels. For ages 10 and up.
• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts
• Cost: Project based
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Weather permitting
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Michigan Rattlers with Adam Joint Band
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: $30
Evart
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Opening weekend
• Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: 200 Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Preserving valuable heirlooms
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization special program. Program will be presented by Angel Price of Angel’s House of Treasures.
• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
• Place: Old Navel Reserve, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Family board game fun
• Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.
• Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA retired chapter meeting
• Info: Discussing 2023-2024 calendar, contract situations and summer conference. Optional lunch before meeting at 11:30 a.m. at After 26 Cafe.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
Reed City
• What: Reading with Judd
• Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shephard who loves to run and read. Judd will be at the library every Wednesday.
• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
LeRoy
• What: Canning and Safe food preservation
• Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free class, donations to benefit the center appreciated
Cadillac
McBain
• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”
• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School
• Cost: $15
Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost $25
LeRoy
What: Live Bluegrass
Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center
McBain
What: Footliters presents “Matilda”
Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School
Cost: $15
Monday, June 19
Cadillac
What: Alcohol ink jewelry
Info: Each participant will get to create three distinct pieces. All supplies included. Only 15 seats available.
Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts
Cost: Non members $75, members $60
Tuesday, June 20
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring
Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, June 21
Evart
What: Moolenaar staff office hours
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Place: Evart City Hall, 200 South Main St
Thursday, June 22
Cadillac
What: Moolenaar staff office hours
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 North Lake St
What: Fused Glass open studio
Info: The glass fusing studio at Up North Arts will be open the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Projects for all experience levels. Adults and children 10 and up.
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts
Cost: Project based
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, June 23
Cadillac
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Tuesday, June 27
Cadillac
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art
Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, June 29
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, June 30
Cadillac
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand