Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
Reed City
• • What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
• Info: Howard Wilson’s Salt City AllStars
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Reed City
• What: State Rep. Tom Kunse Office Hours
• Info: Michigan State Representative Tom Kunse will be holding office hours during the Veterans Park Memorial Car Show.
• Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: The Reed City Depot
Cadillac
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
• Info: Celebrating our Home. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Vintage Viking Alumni Luncheon
Info: Meet and greet and picnic lunch. Graduates and classmates from 1963 and before.
Time: Meet and greet 11 a.m., Picnic lunch noon
Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School
Cost: $10 at the door
Contact: 231-876-5040 to RSVP
What: TOPS, weight loss support group
Info: Weekly meetings on Monday. First meeting is free.
Time: weigh at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4.
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Reed City
What: Reading with Judd at the Library
Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shepherd who loves to run and read. He will be at the library every Wednesday. Activity open to all ages.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, July 20
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S Lake St
Friday, July 21
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Saturday, July 22
Manton
What: Christmas in July
Info: Lunch provided, raffle and kids can check out the fire trucks.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: 4950 N 31 Road