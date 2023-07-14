Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• • What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

• Info: Howard Wilson’s Salt City AllStars

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Reed City

• What: State Rep. Tom Kunse Office Hours

• Info: Michigan State Representative Tom Kunse will be holding office hours during the Veterans Park Memorial Car Show.

• Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Place: The Reed City Depot

Cadillac

• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

• Info: Celebrating our Home. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Vintage Viking Alumni Luncheon

Info: Meet and greet and picnic lunch. Graduates and classmates from 1963 and before.

Time: Meet and greet 11 a.m., Picnic lunch noon

Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School

Cost: $10 at the door

Contact: 231-876-5040 to RSVP

What: TOPS, weight loss support group

Info: Weekly meetings on Monday. First meeting is free.

Time: weigh at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4.

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

Reed City

What: Reading with Judd at the Library

Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shepherd who loves to run and read. He will be at the library every Wednesday. Activity open to all ages.

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, July 20

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S Lake St

Friday, July 21

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Saturday, July 22

Manton

What: Christmas in July

Info: Lunch provided, raffle and kids can check out the fire trucks.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: 4950 N 31 Road

