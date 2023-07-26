Thursday, July 27
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597
Friday, July 28
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Saturday, July 29
Reed City
What: Taylor Swift Experience
Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.
Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.
Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, Downtown Reed City
Sunday, July 30
Lake City
What: Single MOMM open house and benefit concert
Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tour Single MOMM mobile office; 5:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner; 6 to 7 p.m. concert by Poco a Poco
Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road
Monday, July 31
Cadillac
What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.
What:The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: Battle of the March Kings. Featuring a new commissioned piece. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Thursday, Aug. 3
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Joe Veloz and the Velozians
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Hersey
What: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
Info: Residents of Mecosta, Lake and Osceola counties can bring hazardous materials to collection site. List of acceptable materials can be found at www.osceolalakecd.org
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Place: Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Drive
Contact: For more information and volunteer opportunities, call Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012
Friday, Aug. 4
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Picnic in the Park
Info: Metro Soul Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion