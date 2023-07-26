Thursday, July 27

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597

Friday, July 28

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Saturday, July 29

Reed City

What: Taylor Swift Experience

Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.

Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.

Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, Downtown Reed City

Sunday, July 30

Lake City

What: Single MOMM open house and benefit concert

Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tour Single MOMM mobile office; 5:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner; 6 to 7 p.m. concert by Poco a Poco

Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road

Monday, July 31

Cadillac

What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.

What:The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

Info: Battle of the March Kings. Featuring a new commissioned piece. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Thursday, Aug. 3

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Joe Veloz and the Velozians

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Hersey

What: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day

Info: Residents of Mecosta, Lake and Osceola counties can bring hazardous materials to collection site. List of acceptable materials can be found at www.osceolalakecd.org

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Place: Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Drive

Contact: For more information and volunteer opportunities, call Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012

Friday, Aug. 4

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Picnic in the Park

Info: Metro Soul Band

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

