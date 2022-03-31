Cadillac
• What: Introduction to crochet
• Info: Have you ever wanted to crochet? This class will teach you the basics of using a yarn and hook to create a simple single crochet pattern. An intro to the terminology of pattern reading will be given as well.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Members $15; Non members $20
Reed City
• What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.
• Cost: $10
LeRoy
What: Growing veggies and getting ready for gardening
Info: Kevin and LeAnn Draper, of LeRoy Milling, will be at Dewings Center with helpful hints, tips and tools for getting ready for, and getting the most out of, your veggie garden.
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Place: The Dewing Center, 202 S Albert St.
Cost: Free
Sunday, April 3
Monday, April 4
Cadillac
What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
Time: weigh in 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl Street, Cadillac
Cost: Yearly dues $37; Monthly dues $4; First meeting is free
Contact: Dot Thompson 616-460-2659
Friday, April 8
Saturday, April 9
Cadillac
What: Walleye Clinic
Info: This class will cover seasonal activities, how to set up your boat and more. DNR staff will be on hand to cover any rules and regulations questions you may have. A Recreation Passport is required for entry.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E M-115
Cost: $35
Registration: Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate) and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
Contact: Edward Shaw at 231-779-1321 or ShawE@Michigan.gov.
What: Spring craft and boutique show
Info: Our Spring craft show is making a comeback this year!
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Evergreen Resort, 7880 Mackinaw Trail
Sunday, April 10
Monday, April 11
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Garden Club meeting
Info: Anybody can come!
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.